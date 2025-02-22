President Of Mexico Announces Historic Collection.

Thanks to the End of the Regime of Corruption and Privileges.
Mexico City, February 21, 2025.- The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, assured that, thanks to the end of the regime of corruption and privileges, in January 2025 the goal established in the Income Law of the Federation was exceeded, by registering 100.2 percent compliance with which a collection of 576 thousand 373 million pesos (mdp) was achieved, which will allow the Government of Mexico to comply with the Programs for Welfare and the execution of public works. The historic collection that Mexico could reach in 2025 is a direct result of having ended the regime of corruption and privileges for high bureaucrats, which allowed a more efficient administration of public resources.
“The regime of corruption and privileges is over. When there is no corruption, when there is no privilege for someone, so that some pay taxes and others do not; when everyone complies with the law, then we have good results,” he said in the morning conference: “The morning conferences of the people.”
For this reason, she thanked the majority of Mexicans for paying their taxes on time, because he stressed that thanks to this, all commitments can be met. In the past, corruption drained a significant part of the public budget. High officials, politicians and colluding businessmen diverted resources through inflated contracts, misappropriation of funds and tax forgiveness. By closing these spaces of corruption, the money that was previously lost in the hands of a few is now reinvested in the country.
In previous governments, large corporations and businessmen close to power did not pay fair taxes thanks to forgiveness, opaque trusts and legalized tax evasion. With the policy of zero forgiveness and greater oversight, now those who previously did not contribute are contributing to national development.
“I would like to thank all Mexicans because they are paying their taxes; some are not, right? But most are. And that is reflected in a very good collection that allows us to fulfill all the Welfare Programs, with public works, with all the actions that the people of Mexico entrusted to us for this government,” he added.
The head of the Tax Administration Service (SAT), Antonio Martínez Dagnino, reported that the collection in January 2025 of tax revenues, which are the Income Tax (ISR), the Value Added Tax (VAT) and the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) were 517 thousand 416 million pesos, and of non-tax revenues, which is the Oil Welfare Right, was 58 thousand 957 million pesos, which gives a total of 576 thousand 373 million pesos, with this, the monthly goal established in the Income Law of the Federation is met by 100.2%. The waste in excessive salaries, millionaire pensions for former presidents, unnecessary luxuries in the bureaucracy and free riders in the government was a drain on public money. With republican austerity, these expenses have been drastically reduced, allowing more money to be allocated to infrastructure, health and social welfare. The Tax Administration Service (SAT) has implemented an aggressive strategy to combat tax evasion and avoidance. Companies that previously simulated losses or The tax authorities that used illegal schemes are now rigorously audited, which has increased the State's income.
She highlighted that, from January 1 to February 20, the collection is 965 thousand 591 million pesos, in relation to last year on the same day, there are 120 thousand million pesos additional, with which there is a compliance of 94.3 percent with respect to the LIF; and it is expected to be greater than 100 percent by the end of February. With social programs that promote internal consumption and greater economic dynamism, more people have jobs and generate income, which translates into greater tax collection due to the increase in the country's productive activity.
"Until Friday, February 28 of next week, compliance will be greater than 100 percent. And I just want to thank the taxpayers for their contributions," he highlighted.
She recalled that the 2025 Federal Revenue Law establishes tax revenues of around 5.3 trillion pesos, which represents an increase of 3.2% and in nominal terms of 350 thousand million pesos more than in 2024, when the collection was 4 trillion 954 thousand 682 million pesos, which fulfilled 100.3 percent of the goal established in the LIF of 2024.
The regime of corruption and privileges functioned as an obstacle to the true prosperity of Mexico. By ending it, the country now collects more, without the need to increase taxes on the working class. This historic collection in 2025 shows that an honest and efficient government can finance national development with justice and equity, that is, with Shared Prosperity.