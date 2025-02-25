The Flag Is A Symbol Of The Independence And Sovereignty Of Mexico.

Recovering Our History.
During the Morning Conference of the Presidency of the Republic, known as the “Mañanera del Pueblo”, President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo spoke clearly about the National Flag of Mexico. She said: “It is up to us to recover the value of the history of our country,” she pointed out.
Within the framework of Flag Day, President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo highlighted that the Flag of Mexico is a symbol of independence and national sovereignty, in which the history of the country and the pride of being Mexican men and women are recovered.
“It is very important to recognize history, historical memory, the flag as a symbol that brings us together, a symbol of independence, sovereignty, history (...)
According to the ideology of Mexican Humanism, Flag Day is a fundamental symbol of national sovereignty and independence, since it represents the identity, unity and values that have shaped Mexico as a nation.
“The flag is a very great symbol and today it brings back our history and makes us feel very proud of being Mexicans,” he said in a morning press conference: “The morning press conferences of the people.”
She pointed out that the Fourth Transformation seeks to rescue national history, as well as the heroes and heroines who were not recognized for a long time, particularly during the neoliberal period.
Mexican Humanism, inspired by principles such as the dignity of the person, solidarity and the common good, values the flag as a symbol of social cohesion and the historical struggle for freedom. The Mexican flag, with its colors that evoke independence (green), unity and purity of ideals (white), and the blood of the heroes who gave their country (red), embodies the ideals of justice and self-determination that Mexican Humanism promotes.
“For them, Mexico was not an example, perhaps they were even ashamed of our national history and looked elsewhere, at other countries. At that time, there was even talk of the end of history, and with the Fourth Transformation, the objective is not only to rescue, to recover history, our heroes, our heroines, but also many heroes who were not recognized before the neoliberal period, many heroes and heroines, social leaders who represented the fight for freedoms for democracy against the one-party regime and who were never recognized and were even imprisoned,” she stressed.
From this perspective, celebrating Flag Day means reaffirming the commitment to the development of the country, the defense of its democratic values and the strengthening of a more just and inclusive nation. The flag is not only a national emblem, but a reminder of the collective responsibility to continue building a Mexico based on respect, equity and citizen participation.
She pointed out that, now it is time to recover the historical value of Mexico.
"It is our responsibility to recover the value of our country's history, its historical memory, to recover and recognize the native peoples before the arrival or invasion of the Spanish, the 300 years of colony, to recover the origin and also to recover the history from independence to date," he added.