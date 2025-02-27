ASIPONA At Dgti Puerto Vallarta.

Benefits for port activity in Puerto Vallarta.
The participation of the National Port System Administration (ASIPONA) Puerto Vallarta in the "First Forum of the Educational Offer of the DGTI in Upper Secondary Education", specifically in the panel of the technical career of International Trade and Customs, offers multiple benefits for both the port activity and for local youth. And young people are already on their way to developing different professional paths linked to the activities of the Port System, which represents the most important economic spillover of Puerto Vallarta.:
By collaborating in academic training, ASIPONA ensures that students acquire skills aligned with the real needs of the port, improving the efficiency and competitiveness of port operations. But they also offer students the opportunity to learn about the benefits and problems of port activity.
The interaction between the educational and port sectors facilitates adaptation to global trends in international trade, allowing the port to remain competitive in the global market.
International Trade and Customs students have direct access to internships and jobs in the port, facilitating their insertion into the labor market. But they also have in-depth knowledge of the successful strategies implemented by the Government of the Fourth Transformation that have greatly improved port activity.
Collaboration with ASIPONA allows young people to apply theoretical knowledge in real environments, strengthening their training and professional preparation. And not only that, it also offers a deeper vision of what it is like to work near the sea and its dangers, as well as its great beauties.
By offering professional development opportunities in their place of origin, young people are encouraged to contribute to the economic and social growth of their community. Young people require attention but above all they require guidance and accompaniment so that they do not lose the professional and ethical sense of their own careers. Thanks to ASIPONA, these young people will be able to reinforce their values and learn that one does not work to generate wealth, but rather one works to generate a better world for the community.
ASIPONA Puerto Vallarta is a great example for the youth of the Fourth Transformation (4T) because it represents a port management model aligned with the principles of sustainable development, regional economic strengthening and opportunities for new generations. Its role in technical education and the growth of international trade make it a key reference for young people seeking to integrate into the productive life of the country with a vision of transformation and progress.
Its participation in educational forums, such as the International Trade and Customs forum, allows young people to acquire practical training and access to job opportunities in the port sector. ASIPONA aligns itself with the 4T vision of strengthening public and technical education as a driver of social mobility.
The port is a source of well-paid jobs and professional development, which is essential to combat youth unemployment. It contributes to strengthening the local economy through international trade, tourism and logistics, in line with the national development strategy. The 4T has promoted the sovereign administration of ports to prevent their privatization and ensure that the benefits of maritime trade reach the population. ASIPONA Puerto Vallarta reinforces this vision with responsible practices in port operations, minimizing environmental impacts and promoting efficiency in maritime transport.
It also offers development opportunities for local youth, avoiding forced migration due to lack of employment. It supports labor inclusion and education programs, favoring equal access to the labor market. ASIPONA Puerto Vallarta embodies the values of the 4T by betting on education, economic self-sufficiency and regional development, providing youth with a solid path to well-being and the transformation of the country.
The participation of ASIPONA Puerto Vallarta in this educational forum strengthens the synergy between the port sector and technical education, promoting regional economic development and providing local youth with tools for a promising professional future.