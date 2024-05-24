

The Mexican Real Estate Bank (BIM) has recently introduced a new type of loan aimed at storage facilities and logistics areas, with the purpose of promoting Nearshoring. They plan to allocate 500 million pesos for this initiative.

The Mexican Real Estate Bank (BIM) has reaffirmed its position as a leader in the financial sector by offering the highest rate of return, reaching an impressive 10.60 percent. This information, backed by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Financial Services Users (Condusef), confirms BIM's solid reputation and commitment to its clients.

With a capital accumulation of 7.621 billion pesos in assets over the last 10 years since becoming a bank, BIM highlights its sustained growth and ability to generate market trust. These funds, managed through its wealth banking, testify to the institution's credibility and customer loyalty, which translates into multigenerational recommendations.

BIM's commitment goes beyond simply offering financial services; it is dedicated to providing added value to its clients, ensuring secure and sustainable growth for their investments. This customer-centric approach has been fundamental in establishing BIM as a benchmark in the Mexican banking sector.

"Our business financing is mostly directed at housing developers and builders. However, I believe that in about two months we will also offer individual mortgage loans. For now, most of our efforts are focused on developers and entrepreneurs," said Gregorio Sánchez Hernández, Corporate Business Director of BIM.

With these impressive figures and an impeccable reputation, the Mexican Real Estate Bank continues to set the standard in terms of performance and reliability in the Mexican financial market.