Election Campaigns End In Puerto Vallarta



Today, May 30, 2024, marks the beginning of the reflection period, which will last for four days. During this time, there are strict rules not only for the various candidates but also for all citizens interested in participating in the upcoming election on June 2. In this election, a new President of Mexico, a Governor of the State of Jalisco, a Senator for Jalisco, a Federal Deputy for District V in Jalisco, a Local Deputy for District V in Jalisco, and a new Mayor for our city and municipality of Puerto Vallarta will be elected.

The rules to be followed during this reflection period include the following:

Observe a strict electoral ban from May 30 to June 2, which means not promoting any party or candidate registered on the ballot for the upcoming election.



Follow the rules imposed by the National Electoral Institute for this reflection period.



Campaign activities and proselytizing are not allowed.



All electoral propaganda is prohibited.



Government propaganda cannot be disseminated, except for health, civil protection, or educational services notices.



No surveys or opinion polls about electoral preferences can be published.



The General Law on Electoral Crimes states that violating these rules can result in fines or up to six years in prison.



Although these restrictions seem mainly directed at parties, governments, and candidates, they also apply to citizens. Spreading electoral propaganda, even on social media, is prohibited. Remember that from today, May 30, you must avoid any act of propaganda or proselytizing. However, inviting others to vote and participate in the electoral process in a respectful, responsible, patriotic, and above all, democratic manner is still valid.

Therefore, at Vallarta Today, we invite you to familiarize yourself with the rules to avoid sanctions. Remember that the Dry Law will be in effect only on election day here in Puerto Vallarta. We are just a few days away from citizens once again going to the polls to cast their votes in the 2024 Mexico Elections. Federal authorities have issued a notice stating that Puerto Vallarta and all of Jalisco will be affected by this Dry Law on June 2.