Mexico Will Have A Woman President For The First Time



Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo will become the first woman President of Mexico after obtaining between 58.3% and 60.7% of the electorate's preferences during the June 2 elections, according to information provided around midnight on June 3 from more than 50,000 polling stations verified in the Quick Count conducted by the National Electoral Institute (INE). "For the first time in 200 years of the Republic, I will become the first woman President of Mexico, and as I have said on other occasions, I do not arrive alone; we all arrive, with our heroines who gave us a homeland, with our ancestors, with our mothers, with our daughters, and with our granddaughters," she celebrated.

With a turnout between 60% and 61.5%, Sheinbaum Pardo thanked the Mexican men and women who came out to defend democracy during this electoral day, emphasizing that after 200 years of the Republic, Mexico has its first woman President. "Today we demonstrated that Mexico is a democratic country with peaceful elections," she pointed out.

Regarding this, she also happily shared the congratulations from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, minutes before her first speech as the virtual winner of the Presidency of the Republic. "Thanks especially to the call I received a moment ago and the video that was made public, thanks to the congratulations from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, an exceptional, unique man who has transformed the history of our country for the better," she expressed.

She also acknowledged the candidate of the "Fuerza y Corazón por México" coalition, formed by the PAN, PRI, and PRD parties, as well as Jorge Álvarez Máynez, candidate of the Citizen Movement, for their congratulations after the Quick Count results were announced. "I want to thank Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz, candidate of 'Fuerza y Corazón por México,' for her call that I received a few minutes ago recognizing the victory, and also Jorge Álvarez Máynez, for his call, candidate of the Citizen Movement, I acknowledge their participation in these free and democratic elections," she added.

During her speech, Claudia Sheinbaum assured that during her government, the policy of Mexican Humanism will always be the guiding principle of her decisions with the aim of continuing to build a Mexico with more justice, freedoms, and rights for all Mexicans. "Our duty is and will always be to look out for each and every Mexican, without distinctions; so, even though many Mexicans do not fully agree with our project, we must walk in harmony to continue building a fairer and more prosperous Mexico (...) Our government will be honest, without cronyism, without corruption, or impunity," she emphasized.

Finally, she celebrated that during the June 2 electoral day, the Fourth Transformation advances and consolidates as a movement in favor of the people of Mexico. "The difference for the Presidency of the Republic is more than 30 points, and it is important to announce that, even considering the lowest range that was given with these preliminary results, we have won a qualified majority in the Chamber of Deputies and probably also in the Senate," she concluded.

