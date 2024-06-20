Claudia Sheinbaum Meets With Members Of The Business Coordinating Council



The transition to a more efficient and cost-effective digital government through a new Digital Transformation Agency was one of the priority projects presented by Mexico’s virtual President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, at the National Council Meeting of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), where she attended as a special guest.

“We are going to create the Federal Government’s Digital Transformation Agency. What is the purpose of this agency? It will not represent additional costs or higher operating costs, but simply bring together the various digitalization areas of the government that will enable us to make a true digital transformation in the country; both within the government, to streamline procedures, and outside the government, to allow a better relationship with the productive sector, all sectors of our country, and with citizens, which will evidently further reduce corruption and also allow us to link municipalities, states, and the federal government to facilitate procedures,” she announced.

She explained that with the creation of this new digital government area, the aim is to cut the number of government procedures in half, the time it takes to complete them, and the requirements needed to facilitate investment. “In the city, we reduced the number of procedures from 2,500 to 500. Our goal is ambitious: a 50 percent reduction in procedures, 50 percent less time, 50 percent fewer requirements, and 80 percent of processes digitalized through single windows that allow interaction between different levels of government and facilitate investment, where evidently not only this agency but also the Ministry of Economy would play a fundamental role in developing all these actions,” she added.

Part of this digitalization includes the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and Customs to improve collection processes, allowing for greater revenue without the need to increase taxes. “The president has already started this process, and it will give us obvious potential for ease in trade and, moreover, potential for revenue collection without the need for major tax reforms,” she noted.

She reiterated the proposal to create 12 development hubs in the country, highlighting the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) hub, which leverages the potential of the new airport for Mexico City, the State of Mexico, and Hidalgo, and is one of the first projects for the first year of government. “In the case of AIFA, there are the 12 development hubs that the President of the Republic has worked on, many of you are involved in, and we want to continue to enhance them. There are several sectors that we believe have enormous potential, and our goal is to create this National Council for Regional Development and Relocation, where the Ministry of Economy will evidently be present,” she stated.

She also highlighted the creation of the National Council for Regional Development and Relocation, which will be composed of the public sector, the private sector, civil society, universities, scientists, and academics for planning, designing, and coordinating strategic infrastructure investment projects. Francisco Cervantes, president of the CCE, assured that with trust, certainty, and unity, the business members would support Claudia Sheinbaum’s Nation Project to generate Shared Prosperity. “Businesswomen and businessmen wish to establish with you, and for the next six years, a relationship based on three fundamental values that reaffirm trust in the government, certainty of the future, and the unity of all Mexicans. With trust, certainty, and unity, you have our full support and recognition of your leadership and your government,” he said.

Accompanying the virtual President-elect were members of her team, such as Juan Ramón de la Fuente, head of the Transition Team; Marcelo Ebrard, Altagracia Gómez, Mario Delgado, and José Merino. From the CCE Executive Council, present were Alejandro Malagón Barragán, president of CONCAMIN; Octavio de la Torre, president of CONCANACO; Rolando Vega, president of the Mexican Business Council; Juan Patricio Riverol, president of AMIS; José de Jesús Rodríguez, president of CANACO CDMX; Máximo Bedolla, president of CAINTRA Nuevo León; Guillermo Zamarripa, president of AMAFORES; Diego Cosio, president of ANTAD; Héctor Larios, representative of COPARMEX; Sergio Contreras; Eduardo Osuna, representative of the Mexican Banking Association; and Luis Fernando Haro, representative of the National Agricultural Council.

