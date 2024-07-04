Claudia Sheinbaum And Mexican Youth.



On July 2, 2024, one month before the elections, the President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo met with young people from all over Mexico right in Mexico City. “My commitment is that we will govern with you, for you, and because of you,” assured the virtual President-elect of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, to young people from all over the country, reiterating that access to housing for youth throughout the country will be a priority in her government. “We are going to make access to housing a real right for young people. We are already working on the 2025 budget and allocating part of it to the construction of affordable housing for young people. This involves two programs: Infonavit housing and housing for young people who do not have access to social security,” she reported.

She recalled that the 4T (Fourth Transformation) project aims to guarantee access to rights that were previously considered privileges, particularly for young people. Additionally, she emphasized that higher education will become a reality for all young people, as will health, culture, and sports, thanks to new programs such as “Young People Unite Mexico,” which will be an alternative for all youth.

“To ensure that no young person ever has to choose a violent life, that they never have the temptation to approach a criminal group, that they know their country, their government, their nation will always have open doors for young people,” she explained.

At the meeting with young people from across the country, Claudia Sheinbaum also called on them to continue building the second phase of the Fourth Transformation. “What do I call you to do? To continue building together the future of our country (…) Having a woman reach the Presidency in 2024 is also part of the revolution of consciences, of Transformation, of humanism; Mexican Humanism is our history, but it is also the future. That is why I call on you to continue building the Fourth Transformation of public life, to never separate, to join together as young people, both old and young, to continue building this wonderful country called Mexico,” she invited.

She assured that the triumph of the Transformation would not have been possible in 2018 and 2024 without the awakening of young people who chose a new government model and left behind the neoliberal model characterized by privileges and corruption. “In 2018 and 2024, we won not only because of this revolution of consciences but mainly because of the young people of our country, who said enough in 2018 and built a new future. We would not have won in 2024 without the young people of Mexico,” she asserted.

She pointed out that, at that moment in history, young people took the country's destiny into their hands so that they would never again be labeled as "ninis" (not in education, employment, or training) or rejected. “Young people who decided that they would never again be called ninis or rejected, the young people of Mexico who made the most important decision, to take the nation's destiny and the people of Mexico's destiny into their own hands; and those young people are you,” she highlighted.

Young people from all over the country presented the Decalogue for the Construction of a Presidency by and for the youth, while also expressing their feelings about the arrival of the first female President. In this regard, Abraham Carro, national youth liaison, stated that the results of June 2 show that young people support Claudia Sheinbaum and the Fourth Transformation. “Today Mexico has an awakened and committed youth, the massive support on June 2 leaves no doubt, the youth in Mexico decided to place their trust in who will become the first constitutional president in our country's history in a week,” he said.

For her part, Karla Cuo, a feminist activist from Yucatan, noted: “Today, each of us has a commitment to Mexico, and under the visionary leadership of the first female President of Mexico, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, we will ensure that youth have access to health with a full and inclusive approach, considering our mental, emotional, and nutritional health, and guaranteeing our sexual and reproductive rights.”

In his turn, Marlon Castro, from Aguascalientes, advocated for access to culture for young people. “We will support you in building a country that promotes culture and art as part of the integral development of young people and their communities, considering them a means of humanistic transformation and valuing all artistic and cultural expressions of our people.”

Similarly, Izcalli Fuentes from Nayarit added: “That is why most young people in this country chose Transformation at the polls because we are the ideas of the future, and we feel represented in the nation project led by our now-president-elect.”

From Chihuahua, Edín Estrada asked the virtual President-elect to call on the new generations. “We want to see throughout the country what Mexico City showed us is possible. All young people in Mexico can proudly and excitedly say: Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum, first President of the United Mexican States, call on us; the youth will never fail our President.”

Finally, Eva Larraga from Jóvenes por la Primera added: “Today, the nation calls us to follow a better destiny for all of us. In this country, youth will never again be criminalized because today, the commitment to build a nation where we can enjoy a life free of violence is reaffirmed,” she concluded.

The event was also attended by Camila Martínez from Jóvenes por la Primera, Viviana Ambrosio, activist from Jóvenes por la Transformación; Brandon Lara, youth workers liaison; Jasive López; Zoé García from the University of Guadalajara; Vianey Cruz from UNAM; Pedro Haces, elected deputy; Alejandro Porras, national leader of Jóvenes en Morena; Gabriela “La Bonita” Sánchez, boxer; Alfonso Higuera, student youth liaison for the Transformation; Guillermo Santiago, elected federal deputy; Dafne Rendón, digital activism liaison; César Omar Hernández, Paralympic athlete; Lizeth Mejorada from “Estamos Listas”; Daniela Islas from Afro-Mexican communities in Guerrero; Lizbeth Azpeitia, indigenous peoples' liaison; Guadalupe López, Purépecha liaison; Danae Regino, Nahuatl liaison; Aura García, youth spokesperson; Arlin Medrano, digital activist; and Eliud Pizarro, student youth liaison for the Transformation.