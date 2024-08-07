Claudia Sheinbaum Kicks Off Planning For Priority Projects For 2025



The virtual President-elect of Mexico held a press conference in Mexico City on August 5, 2024. With the goal of defining priority projects for 2025 in coordination with state governments, President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo met with governors from the northwest of the country. This first meeting marked the beginning of defining the Expenditure Budget for the following year.

"What is the objective of these meetings? To review the priority projects, infrastructure, and other topics. Each governor presented their priority works, mainly in infrastructure, mobility, and roads; and water issues. Essentially, those were the two main topics we discussed," she explained.

She specified that the governors of Baja California Sur, Víctor Manuel Castro Cosío; Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya; Nayarit, Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero; and Chihuahua, María Eugenia Campos Galván; as well as representatives from the governments of Baja California and Sonora, were present at this meeting.

Sheinbaum noted that this is the first of several meetings this week to receive priority projects from governors across the country and the Head of Government in Mexico City.

"We will have these meetings this week with all the governors and the Head of Government. In some cases, both the current governor and the governor-elect will attend; and in some cases, where there are still decisions pending in the Electoral Tribunal, we will leave it for later," she announced.

She clarified that each of these projects will be reviewed to determine which ones will be included in the 2025 Expenditure Budget, extending to the first three years of her administration. However, she revealed that most of the proposed projects are for potable water supply, mobility, and road infrastructure.

As an example, she mentioned that in Baja California, most of the priority projects are for potable water, such as a treatment plant and a desalination plant; as well as the construction of a viaduct and the Punta Colonet port, among others.

Other notable projects include the Sonora Plan, which encompasses infrastructure works, potable water projects for Hermosillo, renewable energy projects, the Guaymas Port, and roads connecting with the state of Chihuahua.

Besides the projects presented by the state leaders, the incoming President of Mexico emphasized the importance of strengthening other areas such as the National Housing Program, to generate direct and indirect jobs and bolster the economy.

"The other is support for housing; construction, in general, boosts all sectors of the economy, but particularly housing boosts other sectors, generates direct and indirect jobs. Therefore, we are proposing the Housing Program from Infonavit and the Housing Program from Conavi, which belongs to SEDATU, through financing schemes that allow for the construction of at least 150,000 houses next year. This will ensure there is employment, prevent job losses, and increase salaries, thereby maintaining the domestic market along with the welfare programs," she explained.

Finally, she added that other topics discussed in this meeting included strengthening education and health programs, specifically the IMSS-Bienestar system.

"We also talked about education and health issues; both the strengthening of IMSS-Bienestar and our forward-looking program, which, as you know, has prioritized the enhancement of upper secondary and higher education," she concluded.

At the meeting, Claudia Sheinbaum was accompanied by members of the future Cabinet, such as the future Secretary of Education, Mario Delgado; the next General Coordinator of Intergovernmental Affairs and Social Participation, Leticia Ramírez; the Private Secretary, Carlos Augusto Morales; and the head of the Digital Transformation Agency, José Antonio Peña Merino. In the case of Jalisco, she said it is necessary to wait for the Tribunal to deliver the final election results due to recognized irregularities. Until the Tribunal's definitions are given, she will not meet with the governor-elect or the current governor, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez.