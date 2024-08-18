Claudia Sheinbaum Receives Certificate As President-elect Of Mexico.



In a majestic event in Mexico City on August 15, 2024, the certificate of majority of votes from the elections held on June 2 in Mexico was awarded. "I commit to not disappoint, and to put all my effort, knowledge, heart, energy, will, and even my life into serving my country and my people," Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo declared after receiving her certificate as the first President-Elect of Mexico from the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary (TEPJF).

She assured that the future of the country is promising and reaffirmed her commitment to be up to the task of governing a country and a people like Mexico. "No one should fear anything, on the contrary, the future is promising, we are an extraordinary, unique, wonderful country and people. We will rise to the occasion and to the expectations of our beautiful and glorious people," she asserted.

She emphasized that this August 15 is a day that will be etched in the history of all the people of Mexico, but especially of women, who today leave their mark with the first woman President. "Today, already marked in the history of Mexico, I am not arriving alone, we are all arriving together. The heroines of our nation, the visible ones, but also the millions of invisible women from generations past, who made it possible for us to achieve this recognition," she stated.

She said that the strength to govern comes from all those women who fought to build equality and freedom, so that daughters and granddaughters can now experience this historic moment. "I am nourished and filled with the strength that comes from our ancestors, our grandmothers, our mothers, but also from our daughters and granddaughters. Today we all arrive together, and with that, I commit to fighting to continue building equality and freedom for all Mexican women, especially the most vulnerable, and to take care of our country’s future responsibly, as women do," she affirmed.

She celebrated the massive turnout in the June 2 election, where she won with 35 million 924 thousand votes, representing 59.76 percent of the Mexicans who went to the polls, 32 points ahead of the second-place candidate. "The massive turnout expressed at the polls this past June 2 has several meanings that we must listen to and honor. And I am not only referring to myself as the President-Elect and the responsibility that comes with it but also to all Mexicans, those who voted for us and those who did not. The majority of people voted for a continued honest government, with results, with love for the country, and love for the people of Mexico," she emphasized.

She added that this will was also reflected in the composition of the Union Congress and expressed her confidence that the electoral authorities will respect the people's decision, which is also backed by the Constitution of the United States of Mexico. "On June 2, the people of Mexico also expressed their will regarding the composition of the Union Congress, and the electoral rules for the allocation of majority and proportional representation legislators are clear. I am convinced that the members of the Judicial Power specializing in electoral matters are well-versed in this issue because that’s how they have acted in past elections, and they will know how to respect the Constitution, the laws, and the will of the people," she stated confidently.

With these results, she acknowledged that the people's mandate is clear: to continue the Fourth Transformation project that began with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ensuring access to rights for all Mexicans. "The mandate is clear: to continue and advance the Fourth Transformation of public life, which began in 2018 with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. As I promised and declared throughout the electoral process, this means continuing to build a free, prosperous, rights-based Mexico, in peace, fraternal, independent, sovereign, democratic, and just," she affirmed.

For her part, the President of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary (TEPJF), Mónica Aralí Soto Fregoso, affirmed that with Claudia Sheinbaum's election as the country's first woman President, Mexican women have shattered the "glass ceiling," reflecting significant progress for women. "The Transformation makes history with you, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, the first woman elected constitutionally and legitimately to govern Mexicans; in you, the substantial advancement of Mexican women is reflected, and in your Presidency, the aspirations of freedom and progress of the rule of law and full freedom are embodied," she expressed.

Finally, she added that with Claudia Sheinbaum's arrival to lead the Executive Power, "the veil of patriarchy is lifted from Mexico, and there will no longer be doubt about whether a woman is ready to govern our country."