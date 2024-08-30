They Complied With The Law, Says Claudia Sheinbaum.



In a brief interview in Mexico City on August 29, 2024, the President-elect stated that "we are doing very well" following the resolution of the Federal Electoral Tribunal (TEPJF) to uphold the popular will in the formation of the Chamber of Deputies. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo recognized the magistrates who upheld the law and the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States.



“A recognition to the magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal because, as they mentioned just yesterday, despite the pressures and everything they received, they complied with the law and with what the Constitution says, which is that this idea of overrepresentation is false,” she commented in an interview with the media.



With this decision, Morena, PT, and PVEM retain the qualified majority in the Lower House, as decided by the people of Mexico at the polls and in adherence to current electoral and constitutional laws.



Regarding the Judicial Reform, Claudia Sheinbaum reminded that the modification of this power is the will of the people of Mexico to guarantee a more democratic and just country, an expression that was reflected at the polls and in opinion polls conducted on this issue.



“What we are trying to do is make a more democratic country; that is what the people of Mexico want; it is the will of the people of Mexico, that is important, and also for our adversaries, the people of Mexico decided that they want a Reform of the Judicial Power and decided that they want to elect who are judges, magistrates, ministers, look at the polls,” she stated.



Finally, she expressed her respect for the stance of some students regarding these reforms; however, she recommended thoroughly reading the proposals that allow a law student to access these spaces, which were previously monopolized by a few and distributed among their relatives.



“What I recommend is that they carefully read the proposal made by the deputies; in the appointment of judges, it is not a matter of judicial career; there are many relatives, nepotism; however, yes, a student from the Faculty of Law who meets the requirements and passes through the commissions that will define who can participate in an election, can participate,” she concluded.