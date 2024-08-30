The First Continental Meeting Of Independent Communicators Begins.



The First Continental Meeting of Independent Communicators began at Mexico's National Palace on August 30, 2024. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador inaugurated the event during his traditional morning press conference. He emphasized the foundations of journalism, drawing on historical events that have defined the path of greatness and the crucial role that journalism has played in the various transformations, especially in Latin America.

This Meeting will provide an opportunity to unite the wills and hearts of journalism born on independent platforms and all those eager to engage in communication committed to ethics and truth, which are increasingly scarce in our times.

Following the President, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, the presidential spokesperson, welcomed the journalists from around the world, reaffirming that the National Palace has become the home of truth, good communication, and respect for differing opinions.

The first journalist to speak was Betiana Vargas from Argentina, who discussed the significant progress in protecting the right to freedom of expression and expressed her understanding of why it is an honor to be with Obrador. She congratulated the people of Mexico for promoting such Meetings and sadly mentioned the difficult situation her people are experiencing in Argentina.

Nancy Flores, a journalist from Contralínea, received the first ovations of the morning as she exposed the unethical practices that elite journalism has developed and continues to develop to cover up and justify the corruption of white-collar criminals. She highlighted the virtues of true historical journalism and the ongoing struggles that committed journalists have had to face to overcome the economic power of elite media outlets. She recalled the great thinkers who describe journalism as a necessary good for humanity. To be a good journalist, one must be a good person.

Vicente Serrano spoke about the changes brought about by the emergence of the "Blessed Social Networks" and how they became a tool to dismantle the bad businesses that profit from information, which, in Vicente's words, are "Chayoteros" (bribed journalists). He acknowledged the need to invite these journalists to recognize themselves as members of the opposition, just as they recognize themselves as journalists of the Fourth Transformation because they do not lie, do not steal, and do not betray the people of Mexico.

Latin American journalism has faced a series of unique challenges throughout its history, from censorship and state repression to violence against journalists. However, amidst these obstacles, there has emerged a deep commitment not only to the pursuit of truth but also to the ethical responsibility of being good people. This humanistic approach to journalism is reflected in how many journalists in the region approach their work, prioritizing empathy, integrity, and respect for human dignity in every story they tell.

Beyond reporting the facts, Latin American journalists are often driven by a sense of social responsibility. In societies where inequalities and injustices are common, journalism becomes a tool to give voice to the marginalized and to defend human rights. This commitment goes beyond simply reporting the truth; it also involves a conscious effort to understand and reflect the realities of those living on the margins of society.

The ethical approach of Latin American journalism is also evident in how journalists deal with power. Often, they face the temptation of corruption or pressure to distort the truth in favor of particular interests. However, those committed to being good people strive to resist these influences, maintaining their integrity and upholding the values of justice and equity in their work.

This ethical commitment is especially relevant in contexts of violence and conflict, where the very lives of journalists may be at risk. Despite these dangers, many continue their work with unwavering determination, motivated by the conviction that their work can make a difference in the lives of others. In this sense, journalism in Latin America is not just a profession; it is a calling to contribute to the well-being of society.

Latin American journalism goes beyond the simple pursuit of truth. It is about a deep commitment to being good people, acting ethically, and using the power of information to build a more just and compassionate society. This humanistic approach not only enriches journalism in the region but also offers an inspiring example of how journalists can contribute to the common good, even under the most challenging circumstances.

The presentations continued, advocating for good journalism and freedoms. The meeting will last two days, and Vallarta Today will be present to cooperate and build bonds of brotherhood in a journalistic culture committed to the truth.

