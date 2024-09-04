

The time has come for everyone to be held accountable, and the Constitutional President of the United Mexican States has delivered his final government report to the people and the nation. Each year, he fulfilled the task of reporting on the many achievements made in pursuit of what he calls "The Fourth Transformation."

However, the President has not only provided annual reports; in fact, every six months, he presented informative acts, and beyond that, through the daily morning conferences, he conducted an exercise not only to inform about the functioning of the state but also to serve as a school for politics and revolutionary journalism.

The Sixth Government Report was filled with emotion, with Mexico City's Zócalo square packed with people, brimming with revolutionary passion from a Humanist Nation. The attendees knew that this would be AMLO's final government report, making it a historic event that all Mexicans will remember forever.

On Sunday, September 1st, 2024, the report began with a reflection on the patriotic history of our nation, paying tribute to the heroes who gave us our country, recalling Madero, Juárez, Villa, Zapata, Ricardo Flores Magón, Lázaro Cárdenas, and others. The President reminded us of how Mexico endured extremely challenging political and governmental periods that hindered the country's development and growth, which have now been left behind to build a democratic, sovereign nation in full growth and development.

The President recounted the many advances our country has made, from scholarships, economic aid, pensions, constitutional reforms, maintenance programs for public schools, support for books in public schools, youth support programs, and job training and activation for unemployed and uneducated youth, to public works that represent justice and development for the poorest.

President López Obrador made it clear that the Transformation will continue, but this time under the responsibility of the President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, to whom he referred a couple of times, saying, "Right, Claudia?" as a way of entrusting her with the continuation of certain projects. He also dedicated cheers and applause to the woman who will become the first Constitutional President of the United Mexican States.

One of the most controversial moments was when the President spoke about advances in public health, mentioning that it is now a reality that 23 states have implemented the Universal and Free Healthcare System for the uninsured, known as IMSS Bienestar. This public health system is now considered the most effective in the world. The President once claimed it would be on par with Denmark's system, and now he assures it is better. This is because IMSS Bienestar has 11,935 medical units or health centers, with just under 2,500 municipalities. There are 669 hospitals, 42,322 general practitioners, 126,762 nurses, and 30,346 specialists. It is a healthcare system for those without social security. Considering this, it may be superior to Denmark's, but it only applies in states where governors signed the Health Federalization Agreement. Unfortunately, this was not the case for Jalisco, so its residents cannot benefit from these IMSS Bienestar advances.

The people were in high spirits throughout the event, filled with an ineffable and indescribable joy. Knowing that the public budget was defended and protected to use those resources for the benefit of all Mexicans, but especially for the poorest first, because for the good of all, the poor come first. Corruption and dishonesty were a persistent threat during past governments, making it essential to combat corruption not only for moral reasons but also because it would save significant funds and finance Mexico's development.

Mexico is now considered one of the most attractive countries for doing business. The international progress in trade, tourism, and culture makes it clear why Mexico has displaced China as the number one trading partner with the United States. It is the home of refugees, the paradise for retirees, the place where all human beings are respected and protected by the law.

The President took the opportunity to conduct a show-of-hands survey, demonstrating that Direct Democracy is still possible, where the topic was voting on whether judges should be elected by the Executive and Legislative branches, or whether they should be elected by the people. The proposal for judges to be elected through popular vote, that is, by the people, won the majority of votes.

The report lasted around two hours, during which controversial topics were discussed, highlighting the progress of our nation and, of course, sending a message of sovereignty to the United States, who, through their Ambassador Ken Salazar, dared to comment on an issue that only concerns Mexicans, leading to a pause in relations with the U.S. Embassy.

The President also praised migrant workers in the United States, acknowledging their efforts and support for thousands of Mexican families, sending them his love and recognition, treating them as true heroes who are there not by choice but as a sacrifice to support their families, generating a particularly enormous economic impact, so much so that it is the country's main source of income.

"I retire with the pride and honor of having served a good, hardworking, intelligent, fraternal people, inheritors of the great virtues and values of the ancient Mexicans; inheritors of the dignity and patriotism of our selfless heroes and heroines, both known and anonymous. Much was achieved together and from the ground up. It is undeniable that we advanced in the Revolution of Consciences and laid the foundations to consolidate the new policy called Mexican Humanism, which essentially is about recognizing and attending to those at the bottom who remained abandoned and humiliated. We made it clear that power only makes sense and becomes a virtue when it is put at the service of others. However, even with all that has been accomplished, the backwardness we suffer due to the long and tormentous period when the government was in the hands of insensitive oligarchs who never cared about the people's welfare and only focused on looting and preventing justice-based progress for those of us born and living in this paradise called Mexico is still evident. Therefore, it is essential to continue fighting to strengthen what has been achieved and to keep building a new, generous, eternal homeland. Let us remember that life is too short to waste it on things that do not matter, and let us never, ever forget that happiness does not reside in money, material possessions, titles, or fame, nor in the pursuit of power for power's sake; happiness lies in being at peace with oneself, with our conscience, and with others. Lastly, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Long live the people of Mexico! Long live Mexico! Long live Mexico!" - This is how President Andrés Manuel López Obrador concluded his final government report.

