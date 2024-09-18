September 16 is a date of immense significance for all Mexicans, and Puerto Vallarta is no exception. Each year, the streets of this coastal city are filled with color, music, and excitement to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day. This day marks the beginning of the struggle that, in 1810, led to our becoming a free and sovereign nation. In Puerto Vallarta, the commemoration comes to life through the traditional Civic-Military Parade, an expression of national pride that brings together children, youth, and adults in an emotional tribute to our history, culture, and national values.

Before discussing the parade, it’s important to remember why we celebrate September 16. This date commemorates the “Cry of Dolores,” launched by Father Miguel Hidalgo in 1810, which marked the beginning of Mexico’s War of Independence. For more than 300 years, Mexico had been a colony of the Spanish Empire, and oppression, injustice, and inequality were part of daily life for most of the population. Hidalgo’s call was a cry for freedom, justice, and sovereignty, which resonated in the hearts of millions of Mexicans.

After more than a decade of struggle, Mexico finally achieved its independence in 1821, becoming a free and sovereign country. This historic achievement has been celebrated every year since, and in Puerto Vallarta, the Civic-Military Parade has become one of the most important ways to pay tribute to the heroes who gave us a homeland.

The Civic-Military Parade in Puerto Vallarta is much more than just an event. It is a display of unity and national pride, where Vallartans come together to remember and honor the sacrifice of those who fought for Mexico’s freedom. Families line the streets, filled with joy and excitement, to witness this patriotic celebration that reminds us of who we are and where we come from.

Children and young people from local schools play a fundamental role in the parade. Dressed in their school uniforms and traditional costumes, they proudly march down the main avenues of the city, carrying the tricolor flag with honor. This event not only strengthens their sense of belonging and love for Mexico but also teaches them the importance of the history and national values that have built our country.

One of the most anticipated moments of the parade is the participation of the armed forces and security corps. Soldiers, sailors, and police officers march with discipline and pride, demonstrating their commitment to the nation and the defense of national sovereignty. In Puerto Vallarta, the presence of the Navy holds special significance due to the proximity to the Pacific Ocean and the strategic importance of the port.

The participation of the armed forces not only symbolizes the protection and defense of the country but also their role in emergency situations and humanitarian aid. In Puerto Vallarta, they have played a crucial role in responding to natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tropical storms, demonstrating their loyalty not only to the nation but also to the local community.

The Civic-Military Parade would not be complete without the participation of schools and civil associations that also join this celebration. Each contingent reflects the diversity and cultural richness of Puerto Vallarta. Students, from preschool to high school, march enthusiastically, waving small Mexican flags and singing patriotic songs that fill the air with a deep sense of belonging.

In addition to schools, various civil associations, sports clubs, and cultural groups take part in the parade. These organizations reflect the collaborative and community spirit that characterizes Puerto Vallarta. From folkloric dance groups presenting traditional Mexican dances to charro and escaramuza associations showcasing their horsemanship skills, each participant adds a special touch to the celebration.

The September 16 parade in Puerto Vallarta would not be what it is without the active participation of the citizens. From the early hours of the morning, the streets begin to fill with families preparing to witness the event. Balconies and house facades are decorated with flags, flowers, and tricolor ribbons, while the sound of drums and trumpets echoes throughout the city.

Citizen participation in the parade is a tangible manifestation of the pride Vallartans feel for their country. Each year, the residents of Puerto Vallarta unite in this civic act to reaffirm their national identity and their commitment to the values of freedom, justice, and independence left to us by the heroes of the nation. This sense of unity is especially important in a city like Puerto Vallarta, which welcomes thousands of tourists from around the world and, through events like this, demonstrates its hospitality and love for Mexico.

The parade takes place mainly along the boardwalk and the most important avenues of Puerto Vallarta. This setting, with the ocean as a backdrop, creates a unique atmosphere where patriotism and the natural beauty of the city intertwine. The mountains of the Sierra Madre Occidental and the waters of the Pacific accompany the procession, making this event both a visual and emotional spectacle.

The boardwalk, an iconic location in the city, becomes the heart of the celebration. Here, not only locals but also visitors gather to witness this display of national pride. Along the boardwalk, restaurants and bars decorate their establishments with patriotic colors, and street vendors offer traditional products like flags, trumpets, and pinwheels, adding a festive touch to the occasion.

While the September 16 parade is the highlight of the patriotic celebrations in Puerto Vallarta, the festivities begin the night before with the traditional “Cry of Independence.” On the evening of September 15, the mayor, from the Municipal Palace, reenacts the historic cry that started the fight for independence. This moment is one of the most emotional of the celebration, as the entire community comes together in a single cry of “¡Viva México!”

After the cry, the city transforms into a grand stage for celebration. The plazas and streets fill with music, dancing, and traditional Mexican food. Mariachi bands, folkloric dance groups, and local artists offer live performances that allow attendees to enjoy an authentic “Mexican Night.” Fireworks light up the Puerto Vallarta sky, bringing a spectacular close to a night full of pride and joy.

The Civic-Military Parade of September 16 in Puerto Vallarta is much more than a tradition. It is a celebration of Mexican pride and identity, an opportunity to reflect on our history and honor those who fought for our freedom. Each step of the contingents, each waving flag, and each patriotic song is a testament to the love that Vallartans feel for their country. On this special date, Puerto Vallarta is adorned with patriotic colors to remind us that, even as time passes, the spirit of independence and unity remains alive in the heart of Mexico.