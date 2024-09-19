Claudia Sheinbaum Announces That Judicial Reform Is The Greatest Symbol Of Independence.

From Calakmul, Campeche, on September 15, 2024—Following the path set by the people of Mexico, which is the continuation of the Fourth Transformation, was the commitment reaffirmed by President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo during the inauguration of the Calakmul Museum in the state of Campeche, led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.



"Rest assured that we will continue the Fourth Transformation of Public Life; there will be no regressions, no returns to the past; this is the path laid out by our people, and moving forward, what will follow is more democracy, more freedoms, more independence, more sovereignty, and, above all, the well-being of our people and the historical recovery of who we are as Mexicans," she promised.



As part of the Independence Day celebrations, Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated the recent approval of the Judicial Reform, considering it one of the greatest acts of independence and democracy in our country.



“And today we also know that the Judicial Reform is a reality. It is perhaps one of the moments of greatest independence, freedom, sovereignty, and democracy in our country; September 15, 2024, will be forever engraved in our hearts,” she emphasized.



A few hours before President López Obrador's last Independence Cry, the President-elect highlighted the symbolism of being in Calakmul to honor the indigenous peoples, affirming that they are where the true cultural essence of the country lies.



“In his book ‘¡Gracias!’, in the chapter on Mexican Humanism, he speaks precisely about what we are experiencing today: that Mexico’s greatness is rooted in the indigenous cultures, in the indigenous peoples, in what the liberal period tried to make us forget—that the figures and foundations of culture were elsewhere; no, they are here, in this millennial historical greatness of our country. And the other pillar is the heroes and heroines who gave us a nation,” she stated.



For his part, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated his peace of mind in concluding his term, leaving the country’s future in the hands of a woman like Claudia Sheinbaum, who will continue the Transformation project, but with her own touch and a woman’s touch.



“Regardless of party affiliations or political or ideological sympathies, it is Claudia Sheinbaum who will continue the Transformation with her own style, with the sensitivity of women, with the intelligence of women, with the determination of women, and that’s why we will do very well,” he celebrated.



