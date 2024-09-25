Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo Commits To Continuing With Mexican Humanism.



The Fourth Transformation (4T) is distinguished as a movement in favor of freedoms, justice, democracy, and in response to the people of Mexico. This was highlighted by the President-elect, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, during the installation of the VII Extraordinary National Congress of Morena, where she assured that the 4T has a deep love for the Mexican people.

"What are we? Humanists who love our homeland and have a deep love for the people of Mexico and our history. We are outraged by discrimination, classism, racism, machismo, inequality, and poverty, and we will fight until the last day of our lives so that Mexicans can eat three healthy meals a day; have access to education, health, clothing, and housing.

"We do not believe in consumerism, the power of money, nor greed. No, we will never kneel before the power of money or any foreign power. We believe in a nation of freedoms, a Mexico of freedoms, of justice, a sovereign Mexico, with true democracy where the people of Mexico are the ones in charge," she declared.

For this reason, she emphasized that as a woman of struggle who belongs to the Fourth Transformation, she will be a President who governs with the principles of Mexican Humanism in favor of all Mexicans, continuing on the path of change that began in 2018 with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. This path has achieved unprecedented accomplishments, such as Universal Pensions for the Elderly, scholarships, support for people with disabilities, the National Guard, IMSS-Wellness, the Olmeca and Deer Park refineries, the Mayan Train, the Felipe Ángeles Airport, the Tulum Airport, the Interoceanic Train with its 12 Poles of Wellbeing, electric generation plants, roads, rural and artisan pathways, wage increases, and more.

"On October 1st, I will take office as the Constitutional President of the United Mexican States. I commit to you and to the people of Mexico that I will rise to the occasion. There will be continuity in the principles of Mexican Humanism, and we will continue governing with the most humanist principle of all: For the good of all, first the poor. And with the Juárez principles that: There cannot be a rich government with a poor people and that: With the people everything, without the people nothing," she emphasized.

Thus, after celebrating and recalling the history of the formation of the National Regeneration Movement, Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that from the Presidency of the Republic, she will continue strengthening the Welfare Programs, not only those that already exist but also by creating new supports.

"All the Welfare Programs will continue as rights, which will be approved in the Constitution by our legislators. And you already know, because we have said it all over the country—there will be three new Welfare Programs: all women aged 60 to 64 will receive support as recognition of their history and work; all children in basic public schools will receive scholarships, and in early 2025, we will hire 20,000 doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals to provide home-based health care for the elderly throughout the country," she announced.

She also affirmed that her government will continue with historic projects such as the construction of 3,000 kilometers of passenger railways, the consolidation of the Mayan Train and the Interoceanic Train, as well as continuing the defense of food and energy sovereignty; raising the minimum wage, and ensuring full rights to education, healthcare, and access to water, among many other actions that will bring more justice to all Mexicans, including those who, for years, were forgotten by neoliberal governments, such as indigenous peoples and women.

She celebrated that thanks to the 60% of the vote cast by Mexicans on June 2nd, Mexico will now have its first female President, who will also have the support of a Congress made up of legislators from the Fourth Transformation, who will be responsible for fulfilling the desires of the people of Mexico, such as pushing forward historic changes like the Judicial Reform.

"On June 2nd, 2024, the people of Mexico freely expressed themselves at the polls and once again made a historic decision, to continue with the Fourth Transformation of Public Life and to elect, for the first time in 200 years, a woman as President of Mexico (...) We received—take note of this—nearly 60% of the vote, and we have a qualified majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate."

"Thanks to this, and because it is a popular mandate, a new stage of Transformation has begun. Recently, our legislators approved the Judicial Reform, which represents the construction of a more democratic Mexico with access to justice, the separation of economic power from justice; the full recognition of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples is about to be approved; the National Guard and other reforms aim to leave behind, far behind, the regime of corruption and privileges and continue building justice, democracy, and freedom, all enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic," she stated.

For this reason, she asked Morena members to continue strengthening the principles of the Fourth Transformation, always listening to and defending the people of Mexico. She left the newly elected leadership with a series of reflections:

1.- The value of unity. I don't think I'm exaggerating when I say that we are the strongest social and political movement in the world, because we have clear thoughts and solid principles. The unity we've achieved is not trivial. Look at other movements worldwide and see the right-wing, divided by unprincipled betrayals. The unity in our Transformation movement is built on principles, the causes we've always fought for, and the recognition that together we are invincible, driven by the ultimate goal: the well-being of the people of Mexico and the supreme interest of the nation, which are above any personal interest, no matter how legitimate it may be. Let’s never bet on internal division, compañeros and compañeras, never. We all have something to contribute; remember, as the President says: "Politics is principles, but it is also effectiveness."



2.- All Morena members must act with honesty and humility. The paraphernalia of power belongs to the past of corruption and privilege. Let’s never fall into frivolity, consumerism, and ambition for power and money. Morena is the instrument of the people of Mexico. Morena is the people.



3.- Nepotism, favoritism, and influence-peddling must never be allowed; nor sectarianism or excessive pragmatism without principles. Morena must be a beacon of honesty and an example for all of society.



4.- Do not become a state party. The government of the republic fulfills its tasks to transform the country, and the party fulfills its own. Our party must strengthen itself without falling into bureaucracy. The strength of Morena is the organization from below, its grassroots committees, its constant contact with the people, as we all know how to do, house by house, distributing the Regeneración newspaper.



5.- Keep the Political Training Institute strong and solid, consolidating Mexican Humanism as our thought and continuing the revolution of consciousness. The learning of Mexico’s history and our movement must not be lost, and our principles must be consolidated among the members to be projected into society.



6.- Continue being a party and continue being a movement. The social mobilization to defend the rights of the people of Mexico and the consolidation of our ideology must remain our strength in this mobilization.



7.- Ensure that candidates are chosen by the people through polls. This has been one of our great strengths. The Election Commission must be strengthened, and it must guarantee that the Polling Commission conducts the selection of candidates transparently and with methodological rigor. As long as there are still plurinominal candidates, ensure that they are selected through lotteries in accordance with our party statutes so that everyone has an opportunity.



8.- Governments emanating from Morena must guarantee republican austerity, honesty, closeness to the people, and the principle of "For the good of all, first the poor."



9.- There must be no collusion with organized crime or white-collar crime.



10.- Always fight against discrimination, racism, classism, machismo, and be certain that we are an instrument of the people to continue empowering them, thus ensuring the Transformation of Mexico to achieve more justice and democracy in our country.



In his speech, Mario Delgado, the national president of Morena, emphasized that in the 4T movement, the people are in charge and have decided that it is the Time of Women.

"In our movement, the people are in charge, and the people have decided that it is time for women, and Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum, in nine days, will become Mexico's first female President," he highlighted.

For his part, Alfonso Durazo, president of Morena's National Council, shared a message from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who assured that Claudia Sheinbaum will be a President who marks a before and after because she is "a social fighter, academic, scientist, leader, politician, exceptional public servant, talented, well-prepared, a woman of conviction and good heart," which led to the continuation of the 4T on June 2nd.

Likewise, Citlali Hernández Mora, Morena's Secretary-General, assured that "the project is underway, the second floor of the Transformation is about to begin. As the President said, we have the best thing that has happened to Mexico in recent times, which is Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum."

The VII Extraordinary National Congress of Morena was attended by constitutional and elected governors of the Fourth Transformation, as well as senators, deputies, members, supporters, and finally leaders and representatives of allied parties, the Green Party (PVEM) and the Labor Party (PT).