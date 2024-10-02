Claudia Sheinbaum Assumes The Presidency Of Mexico



On October 1, 2024, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo made history by becoming the first woman to assume the presidency of Mexico. In a solemn ceremony held at the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro, Sheinbaum took the oath before the Union Congress, pledging to uphold and enforce the Constitution and work tirelessly for the country's well-being and prosperity. Accompanied by resounding cheers of "Viva Claudia" and "Viva Mexico," Sheinbaum committed to continuing the ideals of the Fourth Transformation, a project initiated by her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

In a symbolic act, Andrés Manuel López Obrador handed over the presidential sash to Sheinbaum, ending his term with a remarkable approval rating of 80%. López Obrador retired from public life after six years of governance focused on social welfare, fighting corruption, and a policy of "the poor first." The power transition was presided over by Ifigenia Martínez, a prominent political figure who, at 94 years old, chaired the Congressional Board of Directors during this historic event.

In her inauguration speech, Sheinbaum highlighted the importance of this moment for Mexican women. "I do not arrive here alone," she stated, emphasizing that her presidency represents all the women who, for centuries, were unseen in the country's highest office. She stressed that her leadership would be a "historic act of justice" for women, noting that her presidency would have its own distinct character but would always align with the principles of equity, shared prosperity, and attention to the most vulnerable. "For the good of all, the poor first," she reiterated, continuing AMLO's legacy.

Sheinbaum, an engineer and former head of the Mexico City Government, acknowledged that the challenges facing her administration are immense. She mentioned fighting inequality, gender violence, and consolidating a fairer and safer Mexico. The new president reaffirmed her commitment to transforming the country, with a renewed focus on women, social justice, and combating corruption.

During the event, Sheinbaum reiterated her intention to strengthen public policies that benefit the disadvantaged, a key promise of her campaign. "With the people, everything; without the people, nothing," she declared in her first official speech as president. She emphasized that her government would be close to the citizens, seeking joint solutions with communities to address the country’s issues.

While her administration marks a new cycle, Sheinbaum made it clear that she would continue with the principles of the Fourth Transformation, the political movement that has defined Mexico in recent years under AMLO's leadership. However, she also pointed out that her government would have its own character, adapted to current challenges, with a special focus on gender equity and the participation of women in all spheres of public life.

The president also emphasized that her administration would be based on scientific and technical knowledge, referencing her academic background as a doctor in energy engineering. This approach will be central to the environmental and infrastructure policies she has planned for the coming years.

Claudia Sheinbaum’s rise to power has sparked expectations for Mexico's future in various fields. Economically, she is expected to continue strengthening social programs while promoting sustainable development and combating regional inequalities. In the international arena, Sheinbaum has expressed her desire to maintain friendly and respectful relations with other countries while reaffirming national sovereignty and independence in political decision-making.

The new president also underscored the importance of maintaining constant dialogue with allied nations, always adhering to the principles of non-intervention and the self-determination of peoples, continuing a foreign policy based on mutual respect.

With her rise to power, Mexico takes a significant step toward gender equity in politics, marking a milestone not only for the country but for Latin America and the world. Claudia Sheinbaum's presidency is seen as an opportunity to consolidate the social transformations initiated by her predecessor, but with a renewed focus on female empowerment and social justice.

