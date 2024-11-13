Registration Of Candidates For Judicial Branch Election



Mexico City, November 11, 2024 – During the morning conference, "People’s Morning Sessions," the Government of Mexico introduced the microsite https://www.registroeleccionjudicial.adyt.gob.mx/, where candidates for judicial positions can register for the upcoming election. President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo invited all qualified lawyers to apply for candidacies for positions as judges, magistrates, and justices in the Judicial Branch, with elections scheduled for June 1, 2025.

“Applicants can register until November 24, after which the selection process will proceed, allowing voters to choose new members of the Judicial Branch on June 1,” Sheinbaum noted. Arturo Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea, General Coordinator of Policy and Government, explained that the Judicial Reform implementation is underway, with the Evaluation Committee formed on October 31 and the microsite launched on November 4, supported by the Digital Transformation Agency.

“We encourage all qualified law graduates, especially young people in Mexico, to apply. This is a tremendous opportunity for those who feel called to public service, contributing to one of humanity's most noble tasks—administering justice,” Zaldívar said. He emphasized that candidates for judicial positions will be evaluated based on integrity, qualifications, and personal suitability for judging roles.

“We need a Judicial Branch that is more human, sensitive, and closer to the people, with a different service approach. It should serve the people of Mexico, not the oligarchy,” he added.

Those with questions about the registration process can consult Labor Registration and Conciliation Centers nationwide or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for guidance. Assistance will also be available in indigenous languages and for persons with disabilities at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Evaluation Committee will assess candidates in multiple phases through February 4, considering qualifications for each position and conducting public interviews to familiarize citizens with potential judicial appointees.

“This reform, as the President has said, is one of the most transformative in Mexico’s history. It not only provides the Judiciary the integrity and responsiveness the people of Mexico deserve but also fulfills the dreams of many young people who otherwise would lack access to these crucial roles,” Zaldívar explained.

Requirements for registration include an Llave Mx account; proof of Mexican nationality; valid INE identification; law degree and professional license; proof of academic record; proof of residency; a maximum three-page essay explaining the reasons for candidacy; and at least five reference letters supporting suitability for the role. The complete list of requirements is available on the registration site.

Judicial Branch Transformation in Mexico

The reform aims to enhance justice, transparency, and accountability, addressing issues of alleged corruption, lack of impartiality, and bureaucratic obstacles to justice. A key element of this reform is the shift to popular election of judges and magistrates, replacing appointments by other branches or institutions. This measure seeks to make the Judiciary more accessible and attuned to the public’s interests.

Reasons for Judicial Reform in Mexico

Strengthening Independence and Neutrality: While the Judiciary is intended to be independent, it has often been perceived as influenced by the Executive and Legislative branches. Electing judges and magistrates by popular vote aims to make them accountable directly to the people rather than political interests.



Combating Corruption: Existing oversight mechanisms have not always effectively prevented corruption. By placing judges and magistrates under public scrutiny, the goal is to reduce corruption, as their continued tenure will depend on their public reputation and performance.



Increasing Transparency and Accountability: With public elections, judges and magistrates will need to share their proposals and results with society, fostering transparency in their work. This enables citizens to better understand and trust judicial actions.



Ensuring Citizen Interest Representation: Direct elections may align judges and magistrates more closely with the needs of the citizens they serve, fostering decisions that consider social impact and justice more broadly.



Promoting Efficiency and Access to Justice: Another objective of this transformation is to make the Judiciary more streamlined and accessible, reducing delays and simplifying processes. With a direct mandate from citizens, judges may be more motivated to implement measures that improve judicial efficiency.



Building Trust in the Judicial System: In Mexico, the Judiciary has often been viewed as inaccessible or biased toward certain groups. With elected judges and magistrates, citizens may feel better represented and perceive a greater sense of justice.



Challenges and Safeguards



This change also brings challenges, such as preventing the politicization of the Judiciary. Elected judges may feel pressured to make popular decisions rather than impartial ones, or they may adopt campaign tactics that could compromise their neutrality. Thus, mechanisms must be in place to preserve impartiality, ensuring that popular elections do not undermine the core principles of an independent and fair judicial system.

This reform aims to democratize access to justice in Mexico, promote transparency, and make the Judiciary a body that truly represents and defends the interests of the people.