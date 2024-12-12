Passenger One Million In Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta celebrates the arrival of the 1 millionth passenger aboard the Discovery Princess.
This Wednesday, December 11, Puerto Vallarta experienced a memorable moment with the arrival of the 1 millionth passenger, who, along with their partner, disembarked from the majestic Discovery Princess cruise ship. The fortunate visitor shared their impression of the destination, highlighting, “Puerto Vallarta is a beautiful destination that I have visited several times, and I am always enchanted by the services and the kindness of its people.”
The National Port System Administration (ASIPONA) Puerto Vallarta, led by Rear Admiral Audberto López Rosas, organized a special ceremony to commemorate this significant achievement. Representing the Rear Admiral, officials from the entity joined various authorities, including the Harbor Master’s Office, International Health, SADER SENASICA, and the Municipal Tourism Office, to celebrate the event.
The Captain of the Discovery Princess, Tonino Ruggero, and his crew actively participated, filling the atmosphere with enthusiasm and joy. Also present were the Ship's Agent, Mercedes Tirado, and Harbor Pilot Captain Olivares, who joined representatives of various local businesses and services to present gifts to the distinguished passengers.
Companies such as the Handicraft Market, Puerto Mágico, Marigalante Ship, Chica Locca Tours, Hacienda Doña Engracia, Casa Mexicana, and Diamond International participated in the event, offering gifts that showcased the best of local hospitality and culture. The ceremony was enlivened by traditional mariachi music, adding a festive and emotional touch.
In this first week of December 2024, ASIPONA Puerto Vallarta reached the milestone of 1 million passengers using its port facilities. Of this total, approximately 500,000 were cruise passengers, and another 500,000 were part of bay tours, highlighting the port's dynamism. The port community, well-organized for this significant occasion, also joined the celebrations by gifting presents to the lucky visitors.
Captain Andrés Aguirre Hernández, Harbor Master, led the gift-giving ceremony alongside other officials. The gifts included tokens from establishments such as the Handicraft Market, Puerto Mágico, Diamond International, Hacienda Doña Engracia, Chica Locca Tours, Casa Mexicana, Marigalante, and Grupo Naviero de la Bahía. The awarded couple enjoyed the event, reflecting the quality and dedication of local service providers.
With this milestone, ASIPONA Puerto Vallarta reaffirms its commitment to positioning itself as the most Mexican port, standing at the forefront of excellence. This achievement also highlights the continued growth of cruise tourism in the region, underscoring the preference of international travelers for this paradisiacal destination.
Puerto Vallarta continues to establish itself as a benchmark for global tourism, combining spectacular landscapes, rich cultural traditions, and the warmth of its people to offer unforgettable experiences to all its visitors.
