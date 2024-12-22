President Signs Important Decree For Industry And Commerce.

Morning of the People.
In Mexico City, last December 19, 2024, the Morning Conference known as La Mañanera del Pueblo took place where the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, signed the decree by which the Mexican textile industry is protected with the temporary increase of 35 percent to the tariff of 138 fractions of manufactured goods; 15 percent to the import of 17 fractions of textile goods, as well as increasing the list of products that cannot be imported through the Manufacturing, Maquiladora and Export Services Industry Program (IMMEX).
“A series of actions that we are taking to strengthen Mexico's economic development and national production,” said the Federal Chief Executive during the morning conference: ‘Las mañaneras del pueblo’.
It was also announced that the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and Mexico's National Customs Agency (ANAM) issued rules to combat smuggling, tax evasion and avoidance, establishing that the 861 active customs agents are jointly responsible for imports and exports, as well as for the payment of taxes, for which they may be subject to various sanctions.
As a result, through the SAT and ANAM's Inspection Program, it has been detected that 40 customs agents have presented irregularities and omissions such as abuses when importing by improperly applying the reduced rate benefit; abuses in the benefits of certified companies that do not pay VAT for the import of goods and the import of various goods that, upon entry into the country, did not pay the taxes correctly. As a result, to date, seven customs agents' patents have been cancelled.
In this regard, the President of Mexico stated that the objective of the Fourth Transformation is to eradicate corruption; therefore, by making customs agents jointly responsible, the goal is to increase income to be allocated to social programs and public investment, as well as to boost the country's economy, reduce poverty and inequalities.
The Secretary of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, explained that the textile industry in Mexico generates around 400 thousand jobs, so the objective of the decree is to:
- Promote the development of national industry as part of Shared Prosperity.
- Promote fair market conditions
- Avoid practices that affect employment and competitiveness.
- Avoid technical smuggling.
- Privilege trade with markets with which Mexico has trade agreements.
- Increase in the competitiveness and employment of the national industry.
He specified that this type of measures are indispensable, since in the last years 79 thousand jobs have been lost in the textile industry, while in 2024 the lowest level was reached. Likewise, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of this industry decreased at an annual rate of 4.8 percent, which means that approximately one thousand 229 million pesos (mdp) in employment are lost every year.
“These are measures to protect one of the most important industries in terms of employment in our country, it is almost half a million people. If these measures are not taken to avoid abuse or prices that have dumping or that may have it, or that are too low, then the national industry is at a disadvantage”, he highlighted.
> Dispersion of the Production for Well-Being Program
The Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Julio Berdegué Sacristán, informed that as of December 24, the pending payment of the Production for Well-Being program will be made to 176,563 producers, mainly from seven states: Chihuahua, 52 thousand 072 producers; Sinaloa, 36 thousand 677 producers; Nayarit, 29 thousand 457 producers; Tlaxcala, 20 thousand 887 producers; Querétaro, 16 thousand 676 producers; Coahuila, 10 thousand 578 producers; Sonora, 5 thousand 890 producers and from other entities, 4 thousand 326 producers, for a total amount of 1 thousand 482 million 986 thousand 800 pesos.
Infodemia's coordinator, Miguel Elorza Vásquez, presented the section “Detector de Mentiras” in which he exposed some of the false news that have been disseminated in social networks and the media regarding the reform to the Law of the National Workers' Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit).
Likewise, in the section “Women in History”, the Undersecretary of Basic Education of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), Noemí Juárez Pérez, presented a capsule on the life and work of the independence heroine, Josefa Ortiz Téllez Girón.