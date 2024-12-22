Unity, Cooperation and Mutual Support.
For the people of Puerto Vallarta, commemorating the International Day of Human Solidarity on December 20 is especially important due to the cultural, social and economic characteristics of the region.
The International Day of Human Solidarity is celebrated every year on December 20 and was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2005. Its purpose is to promote the values of unity, cooperation and mutual support as fundamental pillars for eradicating poverty, fostering sustainable development and ensuring human dignity throughout the world.
Objectives of the International Day of Human Solidarity
This day has several important goals:
- Eradicate poverty:
Promote collective action to reduce inequalities and ensure that all people have access to basic needs such as food, health, education and housing
2. Promote sustainable development:
Promote global strategies to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as environmental protection, access to clean water and gender equality.
3.Promote international cooperation:
Raise awareness of the importance of working together to solve global problems such as climate change, armed conflict and migration crises.
4.Celebrate unity in diversity:
Recognize the cultural richness of the world and use it as a tool to promote international cooperation.
Solidarity is an essential value for building inclusive and peaceful societies. Its relevance lies in:
● Fostering empathy and mutual support:
It helps people care about others and act to improve their living conditions.
● Combating social inequalities:
Enables reducing economic gaps and creating equitable opportunities for all.
● Respond to global emergencies:
Facilitates humanitarian aid in situations of natural disasters, pandemics or humanitarian crises.
● Create a sense of global belonging:
Motivates people to feel part of an interconnected global community.
In Puerto Vallarta, this day can be an opportunity to:
- organize solidarity collections:
Collect food, clothes or toys to donate to vulnerable communities.
2. Participate in volunteer programs:
Collaborate with local organizations that support children, senior citizens or people in street situations.
3.Promote awareness campaigns:
Conduct talks or events on the value of solidarity and how to practice it in daily life.
4. Support environmental initiatives:
Create brigades to clean beaches or plant trees, showing solidarity with the planet.
5. School activities:
Organize workshops where children and youth learn about the importance of sharing and helping others.
Puerto Vallarta is known for being a hospitable and welcoming tourist destination, where solidarity is not only reflected in the friendly treatment of visitors, but also in the strong sense of community among its inhabitants. This date highlights the values already present in Vallarta's identity, such as mutual help, teamwork and respect for cultural diversity.
In Puerto Vallarta coexist populations in vulnerable situations, such as:
● Low-income people who depend on social programs and community support.
● Older adults with special needs, especially in health and medical care.
● Migrants and temporary workers who arrive in search of job opportunities.
Commemorating this day helps to raise awareness about inequality and encourage local initiatives that strengthen assistance to those who need it most.
Tourism is the economic engine of Puerto Vallarta, but it also generates environmental and social challenges. This day invites us to reflect on how to be more supportive of the environment, promoting practices such as:
● Beach cleaning and recycling.
● Ecological projects to protect local species, such as turtles and crocodiles.
● Marine and forest conservation programs.
These actions not only benefit the environment, but also strengthen Vallarta's identity as a responsible and sustainable destination.
● “Solidarity is not an act of charity, but a mutual aid between forces fighting for the same goal.” - Samora Machel
Puerto Vallarta has a rich cultural scene, from Huichol art to folkloric dances. Commemorating solidarity inspires local artists to create community events such as:
● Free art workshops.
● Cultural performances open to the public.
● Solidarity craft fairs to support the economy of local producers.
The region faces natural risks such as hurricanes and earthquakes. Solidarity has been key in critical moments, such as community response after storms or floods. Puerto Vallarta receives visitors from all over the world, in addition to having a diverse population in terms of cultures, languages and lifestyles. Solidarity promotes the inclusion of people with disabilities, such as the deaf and blind, and marginalized groups, strengthening a more equitable community.
Commemorating the International Day of Human Solidarity in Puerto Vallarta not only reinforces the values that already characterize the community, but also promotes projects of social support, environmental protection and sustainable development. In addition, it strengthens ties between Vallartenses, visitors and neighboring communities, ensuring a balanced growth where empathy and teamwork are fundamental for the well-being of all.
● “Unity is variety, and variety in unity is the supreme law of the universe.” - Isaac Newton
International Human Solidarity Day reminds us that we are all connected and that together we can create a more just, inclusive and sustainable world. In places like Puerto Vallarta, where hospitality is a hallmark, this day takes on special significance as it strengthens ties between neighbors, tourists and vulnerable communities.