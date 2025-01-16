US Weapons Fuel Violence In Mexico.

74% of Trafficked Weapons Go to Cartels.
The US Agency for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) confirms in a report the entry routes and the type of weapons that have been found in Mexico since 2017.
The recognition by the United States that a large proportion of the weapons trafficked to cartels in Mexico come from states such as Texas, Arizona and California could have a significant impact at various levels, both in the bilateral relationship and in regional security and development strategies.
This recognition breaks with the historical position of many sectors in the United States, which used to blame Mexico exclusively for problems related to drug trafficking and violence. Accepting that arms trafficking is a problem generated within its own territory implies greater co-responsibility and opens the door to a more balanced relationship to address these challenges.
Accepting this reality could strengthen the arguments of pro-gun control groups in the United States.
By pointing out the direct relationship between lax local laws and violence in Mexico, it could encourage the passage of stricter policies, such as more rigorous background checks or limitations on the sale of semi-automatic weapons.
This declaration could translate into more effective binational agreements to combat illegal arms trafficking, such as strengthening joint programs between the ATF and Mexican authorities.
In addition, it could include the creation of more efficient tracking systems and technology to identify trafficking routes.
A decrease in the flow of weapons to the cartels could weaken their ability to exercise territorial control and reduce the levels of violence in Mexico.
Although this would not be an immediate or absolute change, it would be a crucial step in attacking the operational structures of criminal groups.
The admission of the problem by the United States could impact public perception in both Mexico and the United States, generating greater pressure on legislators and politicians to prioritize solutions to arms trafficking as a hemispheric security issue.
Recognizing that the arms industry indirectly contributes to insecurity in Mexico could lead to a deeper debate on the ethics of mass arms production.
This could encourage both countries to seek alternatives to discourage the glorification and commercialization of lethal violence.
The reduction of high-powered weapons in the hands of cartels, such as assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons, could limit their ability to confront security forces, maintain control over trafficking routes, or carry out acts of mass violence.
A more aggressive approach to controlling arms trafficking from the United States could fragment the networks that supply the cartels.
This would have repercussions not only in Mexico, but also in other countries in the region affected by arms trafficking.
The admission of this problem could also motivate the US authorities to sanction arms traffickers more severely, changing the perception of impunity that sometimes prevails in these cases.
Finally, this recognition could set a precedent for a more holistic regional security strategy, in which not only the aspects of drug trafficking are considered, but also the flow of arms, money laundering and structural inequalities that foster violence.
Although recognition by the United States will not immediately solve the problems facing Mexico, it does mark a turning point.
This step can be the basis for more effective cooperation and a rethinking of the role that the arms industry and lax control policies have played in perpetuating violence.