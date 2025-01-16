President Announces That AICM Will Be Remodeled.

The AICM is considered a strategic point for the 2026 World Cup.
The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, announced the remodeling of the Mexico City International Airport, which will be carried out by the Navy and will have an estimated investment of 8 billion pesos (mdp) to improve the user experience and operational safety.
“It is good news, in addition, the Navy has substantially improved the operation of the airport and will continue to do so.
And with this remodeling there will be more spaces for migration, which also improves the arrival of visitors and also for the operational part,” she reported during the morning conference: “Las mañaneras del Pueblo.”
Admiral Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles, Secretary of the Navy, highlighted that the remodeling of this airport has the objective of improving the user experience, its service conditions, and security, with a view to the World Cup that will be held in 2026.
The 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly organized by Mexico, the United States, and Canada, represents an unprecedented opportunity for international tourism in Mexico
Admiral Juan José Padilla Olmos, general director of the Mexico City Airport Group, highlighted that last Wednesday, January 8, 2025, the Mexico City airport - along with Toluca, AIFA, and Cuernavaca - was named as a strategic airfield for the 2026 World Cup, following the signing of an agreement between the Navy, the airport administrators, and FIFA.
Millions of international tourists are expected to arrive in Mexico to attend the matches and enjoy the country's attractions.
The Mexican host cities (Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey) will attract football fans from around the world, with a noticeable impact on local tourism.
The World Cup will put Mexico under the international spotlight. Matches and related activities will be broadcast in millions of homes, showcasing:
● Its cultural richness.
● Iconic landscapes.
● Unique traditions, such as gastronomy and folklore.
This will not only attract tourists during the event, but also in the long term, positioning the country as an attractive destination.
Hotels in the host cities and nearby regions will experience high demand. From luxury hotels to budget options, occupancy is expected to be close to 100%, generating significant income for the hotel industry.
Although the matches will be held in three main cities, other areas of the country will also benefit, Puerto Vallarta, Cancun and Los Cabos could attract tourists who wish to combine their passion for football with a beach vacation. Places with cultural heritage, such as Guanajuato or Oaxaca, could become alternative destinations for visitors.
For this reason, he reported that the investment of 8 million pesos that will be acquired from self-generated resources and not from the Federation's Expenditure Budget, contemplates a comprehensive remodeling that considers the aesthetic, functional, maintenance and conservation part; as well as to improve the internal and external roads.
He explained that at the moment the administrative processes have already begun, with which it is projected to begin the construction work between April and June of this year, with an estimated completion date between April and May 2026.
He specified that the remodeling work will not affect routine operations, since it will be carried out in different stages.
The 2026 World Cup will be a catalyst for international tourism in Mexico, with large-scale economic and cultural benefits.
The key will be to take advantage of this moment to show the country's wealth to the world, while managing the logistical and infrastructure challenges.
With good planning, this event could mark a before and after in the global perception of Mexico as a tourist destination.