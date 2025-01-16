Economy For 2025.

Big Surprises for Mexico from the New Year.
Economic projections for Mexico in 2025 indicate moderate growth, with estimates that place GDP growth between 1.2% and 1.6%. This limited growth is attributed to various factors, including restrictive fiscal policies and challenges in the international environment. Despite the economic slowdown, inflation is expected to continue its downward trend, approaching the Bank of Mexico's target of 3%.
This decrease in inflation could alleviate pressures on consumption and investment. President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo presented the Mexico Plan, a vision of the present and future of national development, which is made up of 13 goals whose objective is to make our nation the best country in the world by reducing poverty and inequality and which includes a portfolio of national and foreign investments of 277 billion dollars (mmdd).
Regarding the 277 billion dollars of investments that want to come to Mexico, he explained that it is about 2 thousand projects of specific companies that seek to establish themselves in the country.
He shared that the goals of the Mexico Plan are:
- To go from the 12th to the tenth economy in the world.
- To increase the proportion of investment in relation to the GDP, above 25%.
- To generate 1.5 million more jobs.
- 50 percent of the national supply and consumption will be made in Mexico in the textile, footwear, furniture and toy sectors.
- To increase national content by 15%.
- 50% of public purchases will be of national production
- Vaccines made in Mexico
- From 2.6 to one year, reduce the procedures for investment in Mexico.
- Increase 150 thousand additional professionals and technicians annually to those already generated
- Business environmental sustainability.
- 30% of SMEs with access to financing.
- Be one of the five most visited countries worldwide
- Reduce poverty and inequality
He reported that there is a calendar from January to April 2025 where actions and their respective dates are defined:
• Starting on January 15, there will be a monthly table to monitor the progress of the private investment portfolio and 100 industrial parks.
• From January 6 to 15, work begins between companies, universities and the Government of Mexico on strategic technological and scientific development projects.
• On January 17, the Decree on the Relocation of Companies in our Country with more ambitious goals is published; and the initiative of the National Law for the Simplification and Digitalization of Procedures is presented to the Congress of the Union
• From January 20 to 24, the working groups for the development of supply in the country begin: what to import by sector and what to produce in Mexico, as well as the incentives
• From February 3 to 7, the Development Banking Fund for medium and small companies is launched, as well as the rules for own energy consumption with the objective that in the
The six-year term will be extended to 27 thousand megawatts, of which 54 percent will be generated by the Federal Electricity Commission and the rest by private companies with clear rules
• From February 17 to 21, the “Made in Mexico” brand will be relaunched; in addition, there will be mixed investment schemes for infrastructure projects and the Network of collaboration for technical, curricular and continuous training in secondary and higher education will be created
• From February 24 to 28, the decree that includes at least one Well-being Pole in strategic sectors per industrial corridor will be published and the IMMEX 4.0 program will be created.
• From April 18 to 19, the agreement between the Bank of Mexico, the Association of Banks of Mexico and the Federal Government will be signed to increase access to financing for SMEs by 3.5% annually.
Before the representatives of the private sector, she reiterated that the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) will be maintained since it benefits the three countries in terms of employment, economic growth and regional markets, and she also pointed out that the relationship between these nations is the only way in which the region can compete against China.
Likewise, President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo announced the investment of 5 billion dollars (mmdd) by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Mexico for the creation of a digital region in Querétaro that will generate 7 thousand jobs per year, the training of 400 thousand people; and a contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 10 billion dollars in the next 15 years; which shows the extraordinary moment that the country is experiencing, promoting the arrival of more investments.
The Secretary of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, highlighted that this investment of 5 billion dollars is part of the portfolio of 277 billion dollars that will arrive in the country as part of the Mexico Plan, in addition to being compatible with the industrial corridors proposed by the Head of the Federal Executive.
He also highlighted that, together with other investments that will be made in issues of digitalization and data management, this could become one of the sectors that provide the most jobs for Mexicans.
The CEO for Latin America of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Paula Bellizia, highlighted that the investment they will make will contribute to Mexico positioning itself as a digital node and a leader in Latin America, as well as to modernize the country's industries thanks to the talent of Mexican workers and the quality of education.
She explained that AWS has decided to invest in Querétaro thanks to its location in the center of the country, but also for its logistics resources such as access to airports and infrastructure.
She pointed out that the investment is accompanied by a commitment to train the next generation of Mexican digital talent, and to this end she announced strategic alliances with educational institutions in the country such as the National College of Professional Technical Education (Conalep) and the National Institute of Technology of Mexico (TecNM). She also highlighted that the goal is to train 200,000 more Mexicans next year, which will join the 500,000 Mexicans already trained by Amazon since 2017.
Finally, Paula Bellizia recognized the leadership of the President of Mexico as the first woman to hold this position in the history of the country.
Present at the announcement of Amazon Web Services' investment in Mexico were Shannon Kellogg, CEO of Public Policy for the Americas at Amazon Web Services; Prasad Kalyanaraman, CEO of Global Infrastructure at Amazon Web Services; and Rubén Mugártegui, CEO of Amazon for Mexico.
The recent investment of $5 billion by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Querétaro, Mexico, has several significant economic implications for the country:
Boost to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP): It is estimated that this investment will contribute approximately $10 billion to the Mexican GDP in the next 15 years, strengthening the national economy.
Creation of Jobs: The creation of more than 7,000 jobs annually is expected, many of them in technological and highly specialized sectors, which will promote the development of local talent and reduce unemployment in the region.
Technological Development: The construction of a “digital city” in Querétaro will allow for the offering of advanced cloud computing, data storage, and artificial intelligence services, positioning Mexico as a technological hub in Latin America and attracting more companies in the sector.
Training and Education: AWS has announced plans to train more than 200,000 people in digital skills, which will improve the competitiveness of the Mexican workforce and promote digital inclusion.
Attracting Foreign Investment: This investment reinforces the confidence of international companies in Mexico, which could encourage other corporations to consider the country as a destination for their projects, especially in the context of nearshoring.
Regional Development: The choice of Querétaro highlights the importance of regions outside the capital, promoting more balanced economic development and reducing economic centralization.
Amazon’s investment in Mexico not only represents a significant capital injection, but also drives technological development, job creation, and talent training, strengthening the country’s position in the global digital economy.
Regarding the tourism sector in Puerto Vallarta, it is expected to remain dynamic in 2025. The real estate market, especially in the development of vertical housing in areas such as Marina Vallarta, Zona Hotelera Norte, Versalles and Zona Romántica, shows positive trends. These areas offer diversified opportunities for investors, from luxury projects to options aimed at the vacation rental market.
In addition, investment in infrastructure and the promotion of strategic projects in Puerto Vallarta seek to strengthen its position as a top-level tourist destination. Collaboration between entrepreneurs and local authorities is key to promoting these initiatives and taking advantage of the opportunities offered by nearshoring and the reconfiguration of global supply chains.
Although the Mexican economy faces challenges in 2025 with moderate growth, the tourism sector in Puerto Vallarta is emerging as an area with development potential, supported by real estate investments and strategic projects that seek to consolidate its attractiveness for national and international visitors.