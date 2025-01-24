Puerto Vallarta officials arrive in Madrid.
Puerto Vallarta has had an outstanding participation in the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) 2025, which is being held from January 22 to 26 in Madrid, Spain. The Vallarta delegation, headed by the municipal president Luis Munguía and the councilor Melissa Madero, president of the Commission of Tourist Services and Visitor Care, has worked to strengthen the international projection of the destination.
The International Tourism Fair (FITUR) is a reference event in the tourism sector and the leading fair for the receptive and issuing markets worldwide. It is held annually in Madrid, Spain, and serves as a global meeting point for tourism industry professionals, as well as being a key platform for business development in the sector.
In its 2025 edition, FITUR takes place from January 22 to 26, with Brazil as a partner country. This year, the fair places particular emphasis on sustainability, digitalisation and artificial intelligence applied to the tourism sector. These key themes seek to promote more responsible and efficient practices in the industry, promoting more sustainable tourism adapted to current technological trends.
In addition, FITUR 2025 has renewed its ten specialised sections, connecting the tourism industry with other sectors that generate new niches for travellers. These sections include FITUR Cruises, which showcases the commitment of cruises to environmental sustainability; FITUR LGTB+, focused on a high-spending tourist segment; FITUR Lingua, which addresses the opportunities of language tourism; and FITUR Sports, which shows how sports tourism is a driver of sustainable tourism.
These initiatives reflect FITUR 2025's commitment to innovation and sustainability in tourism, adapting to current market demands and promoting responsible practices in the industry.
During the event, meetings were held with European tour operators, establishing strategic alliances to attract more international visitors and consolidate Puerto Vallarta as a competitive and attractive destination. In addition, the delegation attended the presentation of the Tequila Route, highlighting the cultural traditions of Jalisco and its potential for ecotourism and cultural tourism.
The Secretary of Tourism of Jalisco, Michelle Fridman, highlighted the importance of Jalisco's presence at FITUR, underlining the participation of Puerto Vallarta and its unique tourist offer, including beaches, cultural wealth and gastronomy. The main objective is to attract more visitors and strengthen the state's position as one of the main tourist destinations in Mexico.
Participation in FITUR 2025 not only increases the visibility of Puerto Vallarta, but also contributes to the development of strategies that improve the tourist experience and promote sustainable growth of the sector in the region.
It is entirely valid to reflect on the impact of the investment that officials make when attending international events such as FITUR, especially if public resources are used. Vallarta residents could expect concrete and visible results that justify this participation.
One of the main reasons for attending FITUR is to attract international tourism. Officials should demonstrate how their meetings and agreements have generated strategic alliances with European tour operators, airlines, and travel agents. This should be reflected in an increase in the number of international visitors, particularly from Europe. Upon returning, representatives should share detailed reports on the achievements made, such as:
● Specific agreements with tour operators or companies.
● Investments secured in the local tourism sector.
● Statistics or clear growth goals in tourism.
This could include public presentations or official reports in local media.
FITUR 2025 emphasizes sustainability and digitalization, which opens opportunities to implement responsible practices in Vallarta. Citizens could demand that these ideas be translated into projects such as:
● Better environmental management policies on beaches.
● Promotion of technologies to improve the tourist experience.
● Projects that directly benefit local communities.
The cultural value of Puerto Vallarta, including its gastronomy, traditions and art, should have been promoted as a unique offering. A tangible goal would be the development of jobs related to tourism. If the agreements reached at FITUR encourage the arrival of more visitors, this should be reflected in greater job opportunities for locals, from tour guides to staff in hotels and restaurants.
Vallartans have the right to demand open and direct communication from officials, including meetings with the community to discuss how these trips impact the municipality and its priorities.
If the people's money was invested in this participation, it is fair that citizens demand visible, measurable results that directly benefit Puerto Vallarta. This open dialogue between authorities and citizens strengthens accountability and ensures that events such as FITUR truly drive local development.