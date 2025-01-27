The USA received support from the Topos Aztecas in the Operation Rescue California.
President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo reported that the National Development Plan (PND) 2025-2030 is strengthened with the incorporation of the 10,526 proposals from the people of Mexico that were received during the 57 consultation forums that registered a record attendance of 53,621 people throughout the country.
“We are incorporating the opinions, proposals, of the people, the citizens, to strengthen the Plan,” she reported at the morning conference: “The morning conferences of the people.”
The Head of the Federal Executive highlighted that the Second Floor of the Fourth Transformation promotes progress with justice, which implies the recognition and consultation of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples, who for the first time participate in the preparation of the PND 2025-2030.
“That is why we talk about progress with justice and justice has to do with recovery, the recognition of the original peoples and the indigenous peoples,” she added.
The Coordinator of Advisors to the Presidency of the Republic, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, specified that the 57 forums of the PND 2025-2030, which took place from January 6 to 19, were organized by all the Federal Government agencies, in the 32 states of the country, with the support of the state governments and where the four general axes of the Plan were addressed: Governance with justice and citizen participation; Development with well-being and humanism; Moral economy and work; and Sustainable development. In addition, of the 53,621 people who participated, 22,000 did so virtually.
“Be fully aware and, above all, be certain that your proposals are being taken into account, they are being systematized. There are many, some are very elaborate and there are others that are much simpler proposals, but that fit into the general plan. In such a way that we can say that the National Development Plan is being developed with the participation of all sectors of the country,” he stressed.
He recalled that the PND is carried out within the framework of the National Democratic Planning System established in article 26 of the Political Constitution and functions as a guide for the government to fulfill its commitments, establish solutions to the problems, concerns, demands and aspirations of the Mexican people throughout the six-year term, as well as the way in which the budget will be executed.
He specified that the project will be drafted in coordination with the President of Mexico and will be delivered at the end of February to the Chamber of Deputies, which will have two months for its discussion, approval and subsequent publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) which must be no later than 20 days after being approved.
The coordinator of Advisors to the Presidency of the Republic highlighted that the forums of the PND 2025-2030 were held from January 6 to 19 and were attended by workers' organizations, peasants, civil society, academic institutions, business organizations, women, older adults, people with disabilities.
He also pointed out that this process was innovative thanks to the participation of Mexican youth in the 10 youth forums where topics such as addictions were addressed, and that for the first time since this consultation exercise was carried out, the 68 indigenous peoples were taken into account, who, among their proposals, suggested integrating the mother tongue in schools; in addition to the defense and protection of Mexico's native corn.
“For the first time, the indigenous peoples are being consulted, the 68 peoples that this country has that are part of its cultural diversity and that, as of September, are recognized full rights in the constitutional reform,” he said.
He stressed that the PND 2025-2030 will be made up of the 14 republics proposed by the President of Mexico in her 100 Government commitments and which were presented in the Zócalo of Mexico City on October 1, 2024, as well as the 10,526 proposals presented by the People of Mexico in the consultation forums.
During the morning conference: “The morning conferences of the people”, the “Suave Patria” section was presented, in which a capsule dedicated to the work of the search and rescue brigade, Topos Azteca, was projected, who with the “Rescate California” operation, traveled to the United States to support the efforts to combat the fires that affected Los Angeles.
The Mexican Humanism of the Fourth Transformation can be interpreted as a policy and philosophy based on solidarity, empathy and mutual support, both within the country and in the international context. This approach has focused on prioritizing people over economic interests, promoting humanitarian aid and cooperation between nations.
The dispatch of the Topos Aztecas to the United States as part of Operation "Rescue California" is a clear example of this humanism in action. The Topos Aztecas, recognized for their courageous work in natural disasters since the 1985 earthquake in Mexico, symbolize the spirit of selfless help.
The humanism promoted by the Fourth Transformation emphasizes that global problems, such as natural disasters, must be faced with a collective approach. By sending the Topos, Mexico demonstrates that solidarity knows no borders and that it is willing to extend a helping hand in times of need.
The decision to send the Topos Aztecas reflects the Mexican tradition of acting with humanity, compassion, and resilience. Mexican identity, under the perspective of Mexican Humanism, seeks to project itself as a nation that contributes to global well-being, while maintaining its values and traditions.
Beyond the political or economic tensions that may exist between Mexico and the United States, this act underlines an approach to international relations centered on human cooperation. The Fourth Transformation shows that, in critical situations, the needs of people take priority over geopolitical interests. This type of action inspires other nations to prioritize humanitarian aid and promotes a vision more united globally. The work of the Topos Aztecas is also a reminder that, by reaching out to others, the bonds of international brotherhood are strengthened.
At a time when natural disasters and climate crises are increasingly frequent, this act shows how humanism can be a practical and effective response. Mexico, by acting from this principle, seeks to position itself as a moral leader in international cooperation.
The participation of the Topos Aztecas in Operation "Rescue California" reflects the commitment of Mexican Humanism of the Fourth Transformation to the values of solidarity, empathy and international cooperation. This gesture symbolizes that, even in international contexts, Mexico acts from a deeply human and supportive perspective.