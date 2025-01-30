Mexican President Announces Nestlé Investment Of One Billion Dollars.

Plan Mexico in Action.
As part of Plan Mexico, President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo announced that Nestlé will make an investment of one billion dollars over the next three years with the goal of increasing its production in the country. The investment of $1 billion dollars by a transnational company like Nestlé in Mexico can have a series of significant benefits both nationally and in local communities like Puerto Vallarta.
“Steve Presley, executive vice president and CEO for the Americas (of Nestlé), came to visit us and gave us very good news for all of Mexico: they are going to make an investment of one billion dollars in the next three years to increase the production of different products they have in our country,” she reported through her social networks.
Accompanied by Nestlé executives and the Secretary of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard, the Head of the Federal Executive recalled that this company has been operating in Mexico for 94 years with plants in different areas of the country. Nestlé's investment could translate into the creation of jobs in various areas such as manufacturing, logistics, research and development, and distribution. These jobs would not only benefit those who work directly for the company, but also associated suppliers and contractors. Nestlé tends to work with local suppliers of raw materials, which can strengthen sectors such as agriculture and livestock, especially if they are related to its products. In Mexico, this could benefit small and medium producers.
“Now they make this great announcement, they have a new plant in Veracruz and now they are going to expand even more in the different plants they have in Mexico and I thank them very much,” she said.
For his part, Nestlé's CEO in Mexico, Fausto Costa, said that the investment of one billion dollars is a sign of confidence in the government of President Claudia Sheinbaum and the opportunities that exist in the country. The arrival of an investment of this size increases the confidence of other foreign investors in the country, which can attract more capital in the medium and long term. Nestlé has promoted more sustainable production strategies and the use of innovative technologies in its plants. The introduction of these technologies could benefit Mexico with the transfer of knowledge and cleaner practices.
"It is Mexico's time and we are building the history of Mexico," he said.
Present at the meeting with the President of Mexico were the Secretary of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon; the Vice President of Coffees and Beverages of Nestlé, Fernando Cesar; the Vice President of Legal Corporate Affairs & ESG of Nestlé, Yeudiel Alcalá Canto; Nestlé Vice President of Strategic Planning, Diana Alcalá, and Nestlé Director of Corporate Affairs, Javier León Calle.
Even if the investment is not focused directly on Puerto Vallarta, there could be tangential benefits for the city. Here are some ways Puerto Vallarta could be influenced:
If the investment includes events, conventions, or training, cities with hotel infrastructure like Puerto Vallarta could be chosen for these types of activities, attracting corporate tourism. Expanding operations in Mexico could diversify the Nestlé products available in the region, possibly promoting sustainable or fair trade options, something that could resonate with Puerto Vallarta citizens and tourists.
Nestlé frequently collaborates with local communities to implement social programs. If they expand these activities in Jalisco, Puerto Vallarta could benefit from training, scholarships, or community development programs. If the investment includes projects related to coffee, milk, or cocoa, and if local farmers in Jalisco meet Nestlé standards, a much more stable and profitable market could open up for producers in the region.
Nestlé has been focusing on reducing plastic waste. Puerto Vallarta, as a tourist destination committed to sustainability, could benefit if the company implements recycling or circular economy projects in the region.
If Nestlé's investment involves manufacturing or processing activities, it is essential that environmental regulations are respected. Local communities may be concerned about water consumption or waste generation. A multinational with economies of scale may represent a challenge for smaller local producers, who may have difficulty competing with Nestlé's prices.
Nestlé's investment could translate into a significant economic boost for Mexico and an indirect benefit for cities like Puerto Vallarta, especially if the company implements social, environmental or educational programs in the region. The key is to ensure that the investment is sustainable and benefits both communities and the environment.