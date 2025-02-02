Respect For Mexican Sovereignty.

The President highlighted the Possibility that the United States decides to implement tariffs.
President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo highlighted that in the event that the United States decides to implement 25 percent tariffs, it is important to remember the impact of this measure on the economy of that country, since Mexico is the main exporter of final products such as cars, computers, televisions and refrigerators, so their prices would increase, affecting millions of American families.
“It is important to remember the implications that imposing tariffs could have for the economy of the United States mainly, for the Trade Agreement of the three countries, for the three countries, for our peoples, but in particular for the economy of the United States,” she explained.
She reported that a dialogue table is maintained with the Government of the United States to address different issues regarding migration and security based on four principles: shared responsibility, mutual trust, collaboration and respect for our sovereignty.
“We have a dialogue table with the United States government, where we have discussed different issues and agreements are reached every day. For example, on the issue of migration, with respect to our sovereignty and human rights, there are agreements for the repatriation of our fellow citizens, if it is the case of the arrival of a person of another nationality. There are agreements all the time and there is a permanent table on the issue of security as well, communication is permanently maintained within the framework of four principles that are the fundamental principles in this matter: shared responsibility, mutual trust, collaboration and respect for our sovereignty,” he explained.
For this reason, he reported that the Mexican Government is prepared for the decision that the United States makes, in addition to the fact that the most important thing will always be the defense of the people.
“It is very important that the people of Mexico know that we will always defend the dignity of our people, that we will always defend respect for our sovereignty and dialogue as equals, as we have always said, without subordination, we will wait as I have always said with a cool head making decisions, we are prepared and we will maintain this dialogue,” he added.
The Secretary of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, recalled that Mexico is the main exporter of final products such as: cars, computers, televisions and refrigerators, so with the increase in tariffs the main affected would be American consumers since prices would be higher, there would be less availability and supply chains would be affected.
“The main impact: millions of families in the United States will have to pay 25 percent more,” he said.
In the case of cars, the application of tariffs will affect 12 million American families; in the case of computers it would affect 40 million with an impact of more than 7 billion dollars (mdd); In terms of televisions, 32 million US families would be affected, which would have to pay more than 2 billion additional dollars, and in terms of refrigerators, at least 5 million American families would be affected, which represents an outlay of almost 1 billion dollars.
She stressed that the impact of the tariffs will also be seen in the purchase of fruits, vegetables, meat and beer in supermarkets; cars and trucks; electronic products and household appliances and medical equipment. While the states with the greatest impact would be those located on the border such as: California; Texas; Florida and Arizona.