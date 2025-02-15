Mexico Is In Fashion In The World, Everyone Wants To Visit Us.

President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo highlights the 15.5% increase in tourism in 2024.
The President, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, highlighted that Mexico is a country that is in fashion since in 2024 the arrival of international visitors to the country increased by 15.5 percent compared to 2023, therefore tourism promotion will be promoted even more, with the aim of our country becoming the fifth most visited place in the world, as part of the Mexico Plan.
“Mexico is in fashion in the world, everyone wants to come visit Mexico and we are going to experience that. So, with this promotion, this push to all the states of the republic, there is a lot of leadership so that all the secretaries of tourism and the governors are working together. So, what we want is obviously for Mexico to be known,” she highlighted during the morning conference: “The morning press conferences of the people.”
She said that this will boost the arrival of visitors; in addition to generating more jobs, economic development and boosting the cultural wealth of the country.
“Mexico has a great reputation in the world. They have wanted to stigmatize the issue of violence or organized crime, but the recognition that Mexico has in the world is enormous, as a cultural power and as the process that we are also seeing in our country. So, more visitors will arrive and that will help us a lot in the generation of employment, economic development and of course the promotion of the glory and cultural power that we are,” she added.
The Head of the Federal Executive highlighted that of the international tourists who come to Mexico, the great majority come from the United States and Canada.
“First, the United States; second, Canada. Young Americans usually go to Cancun, to Acapulco. To Vallarta. Entire families come, older adults who decide to spend a lot of time in Baja California, in Baja California Sur. We estimate, Immigration is about to update me, but there are more than a million Americans living in our country, a figure that has increased a lot in recent years,” she added.
She specified that the Mexican southeast will continue to be promoted, through the Mayan Train, its new hotels and the new tourism promotion plan called “Discover the Mayan world.”
The Secretary of Tourism, Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, detailed that in 2024 Mexico received 86.4 million international visitors, that is, 15.5 percent more than 2023; an economic spillover of 32,956 million dollars was generated, that is, 7.4 percent more than 2023 and 34 percent more than 2019.
She reported that Mexico is currently the sixth most visited country in the world; the first in natural resources and the fifth in cultural resources. She added that the tourism sector contributes 8.6 percent of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
While the Tourism GDP increased 4.4 percent in 2023 compared to 2022; in addition to generating 4.9 million jobs in the third quarter of 2024, and it is the first employer of young people and the second of women.
He highlighted that, through tourism, one in 10 people escaped poverty, between 2018 and 2022. He added that more foreign currency enters Mexico than leaves it, so the tourism sector has a surplus of 21 thousand 632 million dollars, 47.2 percent more than in 2019; In addition, in 2024, 10.5 million foreign women were received by air, which represents an increase of 6 percent compared to 2023 and 13 percent against 2019.
Therefore, he mentioned that as part of the Mexico Plan, the goal is that, in the following years, the country becomes the fifth most visited place in the world, for which there is a Tourism Policy with the following transversal axes:
• Sustainability.
• Substantive equality and women's rights.
• Public innovation for technological development.
• Rights of indigenous and Afro-Mexican communities.
To this end, actions will be promoted within three pillars that aim at Shared Prosperity and bringing the greatness of Mexico to the entire world:
• Governance: Sectoral plan; social and inclusive policy instruments and inter-secretarial coordination with the 32 entities of the country.
• Diversification to improve the offer: community tourism zones;
• Promotion of new destinations and experiences: 14 International Fairs; Tren Maya train and hotels; Tianguis Turístico; strategic alliances with private investment; the modernization of the visitmexico.com platform, which will have the Artificial Intelligence called “Frida guides you”; 8 roadshows throughout North America; as well as actions during the 2026 World Cup such as the “Hambre de Gol” Festival with traditional cooks, which will take place in Campo Marte, with crafts and culture; in addition to the “177 World Cup Magical Towns” tour with regional routes.
She announced that from April 28 to May 1, the 49th edition of the Mexico-United States Tianguis Turístico will take place, which will take place in Rosario and Tijuana, Baja California; as well as in San Diego, California; there will be a new marketing format; 787 buyers from 21 countries are expected, of which 43.5 percent are from the United States and Canada. In addition, the “Windows to Mexico” will be opened with the Taco Festival, a Mexican gastronomic-cultural event in San Diego; Punto México at the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego and activations in Valle de Guadalupe.