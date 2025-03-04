Mexico Transferred 29 People To The United States.

The Attorney General's Office and the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection reported.
On the morning of February 27, 29 people who were deprived of their freedom in different penitentiary centers in the country were transferred to the United States of America. They were wanted for their links to criminal organizations for drug trafficking, among other crimes.
The custody, transfer and formal delivery of these people was carried out under institutional protocols with due respect for their fundamental rights, in compliance with our Constitution and the National Security Law and at the request of the United States Department of Justice. This action is part of the work of coordination, cooperation and bilateral reciprocity, within the framework of respect for the sovereignty of both nations.
On Thursday, February 27, 2025, in an unprecedented event, within the framework of international cooperation agreements, the Government of Mexico transferred to the United States 29 people who were deprived of their liberty in different penitentiary centers throughout the national territory, for which their custody, transfer and formal delivery to the authorities that require them in Chicago, Houston, McKinney (Texas), New York, Phoenix, San Antonio, Washington and White Plains (NY) was carried out.
The 29 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PPL) came from the following Federal Social Reintegration Centers:
No. 1 Altiplano (11)
No. 4 Noroeste, Nayarit (2)
No. 8 Nor-poniente, Sinaloa (1)
No. 11, CPS Sonora (2)
No. 12, CPS Guanajuato (3)
No. 13, CPS Oaxaca (3)
No. 15, CPS Chiapas (1)
No. 17, CPS Michoacán (1).
Likewise, PPL were received from Mexico City (3) and the state of Guerrero (1); one more had house arrest.
All PPL were transferred to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport; to then be directed to the following locations in the United States of America:
- Chicago, Illinois:
- José Ángel Canobbio Inzunza, alias “El Güerito” and/or “El 90”, leader of the armed group “Los Chimales”, who carried out protection tasks for “Los Chapitos”, second in command of the criminal group Los Chapitos.
- Norberto Valencia González, alias “Socialitos”, financial operator for the “Beltrán Leyva Cartel”, through five companies, carried out money laundering operations. Motive (M): Drug trafficking.
- Houston, Texas:
- Evaristo Cruz Sánchez, alias “El Vaquero”, regional leader of the “Gulf Cartel”. M: Drug trafficking.
- José Alberto García Vilano, alias “La Kena”, leader of the “Los Ciclones” group in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, one of the divisions of the Gulf Cartel (CDG). M: Drug trafficking and money laundering.
- Alder Alfonso Marín Sotelo, is wanted for the crime of homicide, against officer Ned Byrd, in Wake County, North Carolina. M: Homicide.
- McKinney, Texas:
- Lucio Hernández Lechuga, alias “Z-100” and/or “El Lucky”, regional leader of “Los Zetas” in Veracruz, Oaxaca and Puebla, with criminal activities of drug dealing, truck robberies, fuel theft, weapons stockpiling and drug dealing. M: Drug trafficking.
- Ramiro Pérez Moreno, alias “El Rama”, regional leader of the “Los Zetas” cartel. M: Drug trafficking.
- José Rodolfo Villareal Hernández, alias “Gato”, operational head of the Beltrán Leyva Cartel. M: Conspiracy, interstate stalking.
- Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Díaz, alias “Alfa Metro”, regional leader of the “Los Zetas” cartel with an area of operation in the northern part of Coahuila. M: Drug trafficking.
- New York:
- Rafael Caro Quintero, alias “Don Rafa”, founding leader of the “Guadalajara Cartel”. M: Drug trafficking.
- Vicente Carrillo Fuentes, alias “El Viceroy”, became the leader of the “Juarez Cartel”. M: Drug trafficking.
- Phoenix, Arizona:
- José Bibiano Cabrera Cabrera, alias “El Durango”, plaza boss of the Sinaloa Cartel, branch of “Los Chapitos”, in the municipality of Altar, Sonora. M: Drug trafficking.
- Andrew Clark, alias “El Dictador”, served as a logistical liaison with the CJNG and the Pacific Cartel. Motive (M): Drug trafficking and homicide.
- Héctor Eduardo Infante, the leader of the criminal cell “Los Rusos” linked to the “Sinaloa Cartel”, was the founder of the gang called “Los Infantes”. M: Drug trafficking.
- Inés Enrique Torres Acosta, alias “El Kiki Torres”, head of security for “El Mayo Zambada”. M: Drug trafficking.
- José Guadalupe Tapia Quintero, alias “Lupe Tapia”, lieutenant of the Sinaloa Cartel, high-ranking operator of “El Mayo Zambada”. M: Drug trafficking.
- Jesús Humberto Limón López, alias “El Chubeto”, founding leader of “Los Cazadores-Cártel de Sinaloa”, a group related to Los Chapitos. M: Drug trafficking.
•San Antonio, TX:
- Jesús Alberto Galaviz Vega, alias “Z-13”, leader of the Los Zetas Cartel, who coordinated drug distribution in Coahuila and Tamaulipas, M: Drug trafficking.
- Luis Gerardo Méndez Estevane, alias “El Tío”, belonged to the criminal group “Los Aztecas”, armed wing of “La Línea”, currently “La Empresa”, with operations in Chihuahua. M: Organized crime.
- Carlos Alberto Monsiváis Treviño, alias “La Bola”, leader of the Northeast Cartel. M: Drug trafficking, arms trafficking and money laundering.
• Washington, D.C:
- Carlos Algredo Vázquez, operational commander of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel. M: Drug trafficking.
- Rodolfo López Ibarra, alias “Nito”, boss of the criminal cell “Los Beltrán Leyva” in Nuevo León. M: Drug trafficking.
- Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “Tony Montana”, main financial and logistical operator of the CJNG. M: Drug trafficking.
- Alfredo Rangel Buendía, alias “El Chicles”, regional leader of the Los Zetas Cartel. M: Drug trafficking.
- Miguel Ángel Treviño Morales, alias “Z-40”, former leader of Los Zetas and founder of the Cartel del Noreste. M: Drug trafficking.
- Oscar Omar Treviño Morales, alias “Z-42”, considered one of the main generators of violence in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas. M: Drug trafficking.
- Erick Valencia Salazar, alias “El 85”, leader of “Los Matazetas”. M: Drug trafficking.
•White Plains, NY:
- José Jesús Méndez Vargas, alias “Chango,” leader and founder of “La Familia Michoacana.” M: Drug trafficking.
- Itiel Palacios García, alias “Compa Playa,” regional leader and financial operator of the CJNG in Oaxaca and Veracruz. M: Drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.
It should be noted that no incidents were recorded during the operation.