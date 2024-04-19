Beyond The Grass.



Every April 20th, millions of people around the world gather to celebrate Marijuana Day, also known as 4/20. This day has evolved from its humble beginnings as an informal gathering of friends in California in the 1970s to become a global event that highlights both the culture and debates surrounding the legalization and responsible use of cannabis. In Puerto Vallarta, there is a large community of consumers of this medicine.



The origin of the term "4/20" itself is a subject of speculation and myth. Some legends suggest that it derives from a police code to refer to marijuana-related activity, while others claim it comes from the afternoon time when high school students used to gather to smoke after classes. Regardless of its exact origin, 4/20 has been adopted as a day to advocate for marijuana law reform and to celebrate the plant itself. Although marijuana remains illegal in many places, legalization and social acceptance are on the rise worldwide. Countries like Canada and several states in the United States have legalized marijuana for both recreational and medicinal use, leading to a boom in the cannabis industry and a shift in public perception of the plant. In Mexico City, the recreational use of marijuana is seen as an innovative fact for visitors to that city as there are emblematic places, such as Alameda park, where outdoor consumption is allowed at a certain hour.



However, Marijuana Day is more than just an excuse to smoke. Many cannabis advocates also take the opportunity to educate about the plant's medicinal benefits, which have been used for centuries to treat a variety of ailments, from chronic pain to anxiety. Additionally, 4/20 is a reminder of marijuana's long cultural history, which dates back thousands of years in different cultures around the world. As marijuana becomes more accessible and accepted, a debate also arises on how to regulate its use responsibly. Legalization proponents argue that marijuana is less harmful than alcohol or tobacco and that its legalization could generate significant tax revenue and reduce drug-related crime. However, critics warn of potential risks to public health and the potential for abuse, especially among young people.



Ultimately, Marijuana Day is an opportunity to reflect on the role of cannabis in our society and to consider how we can move towards policies that balance individual freedom with public safety. Whether it's a festive celebration or a call to political action, 4/20 remains an important day for those who advocate for marijuana and its place in the modern world. In Puerto Vallarta, La Gata Foro bar organizes an event called "Recital 4-20" and Flow Vallarta organizes a "Mini Spiritual Retreat," from April 19th to 21st. Obviously, Puerto Vallarta's Nightclubs and Bars will also offer activities for the celebration of the herb.