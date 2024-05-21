World Bee Day 2024



World Bee Day, celebrated on May 20, is an initiative established by the United Nations to raise awareness about the importance of bees and other pollinators in biodiversity and agriculture. Bees play a crucial role in the pollination of approximately 75% of the world's flowering plants, including many that make up our daily diet. This celebration highlights the interdependence between biodiversity and food security, emphasizing that protecting bees is essential for the sustainability of ecosystems and human health.

The choice of date, May 20, is not coincidental. It commemorates the birth of Anton Janša, a pioneer of modern beekeeping from Slovenia, who in the 18th century emphasized the importance of bees and their care practices. His work and dedication laid the foundations for the understanding and sustainable management of bee colonies. On this day, numerous educational and awareness activities are organized worldwide to promote sustainable beekeeping practices and the value of bees.

In 2024, Puerto Vallarta decided to celebrate this memorable day with the support of the youth who need crucial information for the future of these important pollinators. Bees are facing multiple threats that endanger their survival, such as intensive pesticide use, loss of natural habitats, climate change, and the proliferation of diseases and parasites. These threats have led to a worrying decline in bee populations worldwide.

World Bee Day also seeks to encourage global action to protect these essential pollinators through conservation policies, the promotion of bee-friendly agricultural practices, and support for scientific research. For citizens, this day is an opportunity to reflect on our impact on the environment and adopt more sustainable habits. Planting flowers that attract bees, reducing pesticide use in gardens, and supporting local beekeepers are some of the actions each person can take to contribute to the protection of bees. World Bee Day is essentially a call to action to preserve these small but vital guardians of biodiversity and our food security.

The commitment to protecting bees, especially in the context of World Bee Day, has a profound impact when youth are involved. Young people are the future, and their active participation in the conservation of these pollinators is crucial to ensuring a sustainable environment. Education and awareness about the importance of bees and other pollinators can empower young people to become environmental advocates. Through educational programs and practical activities, young people can learn about bee ecology, the challenges they face, and how their actions can make a difference.

School and community initiatives are vital for this purpose. Organizing beekeeping workshops, visits to apiaries, and gardening projects focused on plants that benefit bees are effective ways to engage youth. These activities not only provide theoretical knowledge but also practical experience that fosters greater respect and appreciation for nature. Moreover, by learning about the connection between bees and food security, young people develop a deeper understanding of the importance of biodiversity and environmental conservation.

The use of technology and digital media can be a powerful tool to engage youth in bee protection. Mobile apps that track bee colony health, educational games about pollination, and social networks can be effective channels to disseminate information and motivate young people to participate in conservation initiatives. Through these platforms, young people can connect, share ideas, and collaborate on global projects that promote bee health and the environment in general.



World Bee Day offers a unique opportunity to forge an intergenerational commitment to the protection of these pollinators. By empowering young people with the knowledge and tools they need, we can cultivate a generation of leaders committed to sustainability. This collaborative approach, where older generations guide and support the youth, ensures that bee conservation efforts are continuous and sustainable over time. The combination of youthful enthusiasm and veteran wisdom is key to addressing current and future environmental challenges. Let's help the planet by informing young people about bee care.