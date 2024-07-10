The President-Elect At The International Monetary Conference



On Monday, July 9, 2024, in Mexico City, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, the current President-Elect of the Republic of Mexico, met with the International Monetary Conference. At this event, the President-Elect proposed continuing the construction of Shared Prosperity, which will be the central axis of the Government of Mexico for the next six years, announced the virtual President-Elect of the Republic, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, after presenting her national project at the Annual Meeting of the International Monetary Conference (IMC), made up of multinational banks and financial services institutions from around the world. "We talk about Shared Prosperity, which is the central axis of what our government will be in the next six years or the pursuit of what we want for the next six years: Sustainable development with well-being, in short, means Shared Prosperity, prosperity for everyone," she explained.

She emphasized that the country's economic development must be reflected in the well-being of Mexican workers and not just in macroeconomic investment indicators, which will be sought in collaboration with entrepreneurs, through coordination with Altagracia Gómez, who will chair a Business Council during her government. "What we want is well-being for the people of Mexico and how we can turn this manufacturing development, the overall development of our country, into not just investment but also well-being," she added.

During the meeting, accompanied by the upcoming Secretary of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard, Claudia Sheinbaum clarified that the pursuit of this model of prosperity for everyone will be accompanied by a responsible macroeconomic policy that positions Mexico internationally, with a relocation of companies linked to the Trade Agreement with the United States and Canada. "We are very enthusiastic about the role Mexico will play in the coming years and how the phenomenon of company relocation, linked to the Trade Agreement with the United States and Canada, and other international treaties our country has, gives Mexico a fundamental role in the coming years," she highlighted.

In this regard, she expanded that Mexico's goal is to strengthen the economy of the entire continent, not just North America, but also the countries of the south. "The economic relationship and the link of our economies are a strength for Mexico, but also a strength and a necessity for the United States," she specified.

In the National Project she presented to the IMC members, she highlighted the implementation of the National Energy Plan, a National Water Plan, a Professional and Technical Development Plan, as well as a National Infrastructure Plan that includes the construction of roads, airports, and new kilometers of passenger trains; in addition to the creation of the Digital Transformation and Telecommunications Agency. She also highlighted the National Security Plan, based on addressing causes and zero impunity; as well as a Housing Plan to build one million new decent and affordable homes for Mexicans. "It is a national plan that excites us a lot," she added.

Claudia Sheinbaum was invited to participate in the Annual Meeting of the IMC, which was moderated by Carlos Torres Vila, president of BBVA and who presided over the IMC during this meeting. Over two days of work, the attendees discussed the challenges and opportunities of the global financial system, as well as the axes that banking will follow in international trade, sustainability, innovation, the use of artificial intelligence, and the financial, economic, and social scenarios envisioned for the coming months. The International Monetary Conference (IMC) was founded in 1954 and has representation from 30 countries, with its main purpose being to serve as a forum for discussing global financial issues and establishing relationships between leaders of banking institutions, government members, and invited associations. This meeting has previously been held in cities such as Dubai, Munich, Paris, Washington, D.C., London, and Singapore.

