The Young Rhythmic Gymnastics Athletes Returned Triumphant



Rhythmic gymnastics is a sports discipline that combines elements of ballet, gymnastics, and dance, using various apparatus such as ribbon, hoop, rope, clubs, and ball. Its arrival in Puerto Vallarta was a gradual process, influenced by the growing popularity of the sport nationally and internationally.

In total, our gymnasts won 60 medals:



(INDIVIDUAL)

6 first-place medals



12 second-place medals



9 third-place medals



5 fourth-place medals



7 fifth-place medals



10 sixth-place medals



1 eighth-place medal



(QUINTETS)

A1



5th place in Rope



5th place in Ball



8th place in AA

A2



1st place in Clubs



4th place in M/L



5th place in AA



B



2nd place in Ribbon



3rd place in Rope



4th place in M/L



4th place in AA



In the early 1990s, Puerto Vallarta began experiencing a boom in the promotion of youth sports activities. Tourism and the region’s economic development brought a renewed interest in offering a variety of sports options. It was in this context that some rhythmic gymnastics coaches and enthusiasts saw an opportunity to introduce this discipline to the coast of Jalisco. The initiative began with organizing workshops and demonstrations in schools and community centers. Specialized trainers from other cities, mainly Guadalajara and Mexico City, were invited to Puerto Vallarta to give courses and train the first local instructors. These pioneers played a crucial role in spreading rhythmic gymnastics, presenting the sport to Vallarta families, and demonstrating its physical and artistic benefits.

As interest grew, the first rhythmic gymnastics clubs and academies began to form in Puerto Vallarta. These clubs offered regular training and started participating in local and regional competitions. The girls who joined these programs not only found a new passion but also benefited from the numerous advantages of practicing rhythmic gymnastics, such as the development of flexibility, coordination, strength, and discipline. The support of local authorities and the community was fundamental to the growth of this sport. The municipal government and educational institutions began investing in adequate infrastructure, such as equipped gyms and specialized training spaces. Additionally, events and competitions were organized, allowing local athletes to showcase their talent and compete on equal footing with gymnasts from other regions.

One of the significant milestones in the consolidation of rhythmic gymnastics in Puerto Vallarta was the realization of high-level tournaments and exhibitions, such as the Torneo de la Rosa de Gimnasia Rítmica. These events not only raised the sport’s profile but also attracted renowned coaches and judges, providing young athletes with the opportunity to learn from the best and be evaluated under professional standards. Rhythmic gymnastics has become an especially popular discipline among girls and young women in Puerto Vallarta. Beyond the physical benefits, this sport fosters important values such as dedication, perseverance, teamwork, and personal growth. Local athletes have excelled in state and national competitions, proudly carrying the name of Puerto Vallarta and demonstrating the high level of talent in the region.

The rhythmic gymnastics community in Puerto Vallarta has grown significantly and continues to evolve. Coaches, parents, and athletes work together to keep developing the sport, organizing clinics, exchanges, and training programs that allow gymnasts to improve their skills and achieve new accomplishments. Rhythmic gymnastics has come to Puerto Vallarta to stay, establishing itself as an important and valuable discipline for young athletes on the coast. Its history of growth and success is a testament to the collective effort of the community, institutional support, and the passion of the young gymnasts who, with each routine, elevate their city’s name and demonstrate that in Puerto Vallarta, sports and excellence go hand in hand.