

The XXII Pan American Congress of Les Clefs d'Or will be held in Puerto Vallarta from August 19 to 23, 2024. This event, taking place at the Hilton Riviera Vallarta, will bring together over 220 hospitality professionals from around the world. Attendees will engage in knowledge and experience exchanges and have the opportunity to explore the natural and cultural attractions of Puerto Vallarta.

This year's theme is "Bringing Your Soul to Tatei Haramara," highlighting a return to roots and celebrating Wixárika culture. In addition to educational activities and sessions, attendees can enjoy the hospitality and charms of Puerto Vallarta, such as its beautiful beaches and vibrant cultural life.

Les Clefs d'Or is a non-profit association based in Paris, with more than 3,000 members in 80 countries. This congress serves as a key platform for strengthening ties between members of the Mexican Association of Concierges A.C. and other professionals in the industry.

The Pan American Congress of Les Clefs d'Or is a biennial event organized by the Union Internationale des Concierges d'Hôtels "Les Clefs d'Or." This organization is a global network of professional concierges aimed at enhancing the quality of hospitality services through the exchange of knowledge and experiences among its members.

Purposes of the Pan American Congress of Les Clefs d'Or:

Exchange of Knowledge and Best Practices: The congress provides a platform where concierges from various countries can share their experiences, knowledge, and best practices, helping to raise service standards in the hotel industry.



Training and Professional Development: During the event, workshops, seminars, and training sessions allow participants to improve their professional skills and stay updated on the latest trends and technologies in the hospitality sector.

Networking: The congress offers an excellent opportunity for concierges to expand their network of professional contacts, facilitating international cooperation and opening doors to new job opportunities and collaborations.



Promotion of the Destination: By holding the congress in different cities, tourism is promoted, and the cultural and natural attractions of the host region are highlighted. For the XXII Pan American Congress in 2024, Puerto Vallarta will have the chance to showcase its cultural richness, natural beauty, and tourism infrastructure to international participants.



Strengthening the Community: The event also reinforces the sense of community among Les Clefs d'Or members, promoting a spirit of camaraderie and mutual support among concierges.



The congress is essentially a forum for continuous learning and improving service quality in the hospitality industry, ensuring that concierges are equipped to provide exceptional experiences to guests worldwide.

