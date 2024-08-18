Monkeypox (Mpox).

What It Is, How to Prevent It, and What to Do If a Patient Is Detected in Puerto Vallarta.



Monkeypox, also known as Mpox, is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus, an orthopoxvirus related to the smallpox virus. Although historically an endemic disease in Central and West Africa, in recent years, outbreaks have been reported in other parts of the world, including Latin America.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans. However, human-to-human transmission is also possible. The virus can spread through direct contact with lesions, bodily fluids, or contaminated materials, as well as through respiratory droplets in cases of prolonged close contact.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, severe headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a characteristic rash that usually starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body. The rash progresses through various stages, from macules (flat spots) to pustules (fluid-filled lesions), which eventually crust over and heal.

How to Prevent Monkeypox

Preventing monkeypox involves several strategies, both at the personal and community levels:

Vaccination: The traditional smallpox vaccine can offer cross-protection against monkeypox. In areas with active outbreaks, vaccination is recommended for at-risk groups.

Avoid contact with wild animals: Especially in areas where monkeypox is endemic, avoid contact with wild animals that may carry the virus, such as rodents and primates.

Practice proper hygiene: Frequently washing hands with soap and water, or using alcohol-based sanitizers, is crucial in preventing the spread of the virus.

Avoid close contact with infected individuals: Since human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with lesions or respiratory droplets, it is essential to avoid close contact with people exhibiting symptoms consistent with monkeypox.

What to Do If a Patient Is Detected in Puerto Vallarta

If a person suspected of being infected with monkeypox is detected in Puerto Vallarta, it is important to follow appropriate protocols to minimize the risk of spreading the virus:

Patient isolation: The suspected patient should be isolated immediately to prevent contact with others. Isolation should continue until skin lesions have fully healed.

Notify health authorities: It is crucial to inform local health authorities so they can take control measures, such as contact tracing and implementing quarantines if necessary.

Use of personal protective equipment (PPE): Anyone coming into contact with the patient should use PPE, such as masks, gloves, and gowns, to minimize the risk of transmission.

Treatment and symptom management: While there is no specific treatment for monkeypox, disease management focuses on relieving symptoms and preventing complications. In some cases, antivirals that have shown some effectiveness may be used.

Education and awareness: Informing the community about monkeypox, its symptoms, and preventive measures is essential to avoid unnecessary panic and ensure an appropriate response in the event of an outbreak.

In conclusion, monkeypox is a serious disease that requires preventive measures and a coordinated response from health authorities and the community. In Puerto Vallarta, where there is constant movement of people, it is particularly important to remain vigilant for any signs of the disease and to act quickly to prevent its spread. Given the global emergency over Mpox, preventive actions and epidemiological surveillance are being maintained in Jalisco. Identify symptoms and consult a doctor if you experience any signs.

More information at: https://mpox.jalisco.gob.mx/.