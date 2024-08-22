

Every August 22nd, World Folklore Day is celebrated, a date that invites reflection on the cultural richness that forms the traditions of peoples. In Puerto Vallarta, a place where history and modernity converge, folklore manifests not only in dances and songs but also in a vast cultural and sociological foundation that shapes the Vallartense identity.

The concept of folklore, coined in 1846 by British archaeologist William John Thoms, encompasses much more than traditional artistic expressions. It refers to the set of knowledge, customs, beliefs, and practices that are passed down from generation to generation, forming the cultural fabric of a community. In Puerto Vallarta, these traditions are reflected in every corner, from colonial architecture to popular festivities that bring the streets to life.

Traditional dances and songs are, without a doubt, an essential part of folklore in Puerto Vallarta. Dances such as the jarabe tapatío and the danza de los sonajeros are vibrant examples of how traditions remain alive through movement and music. However, limiting the concept of folklore to these expressions would ignore the deep influence they have on the daily lives of Vallartenses.

Folklore in Puerto Vallarta also manifests in the local cuisine. Dishes like pescado zarandeado, ceviches, and traditional pozole are not only part of the culinary heritage of the region but also reflect the history and customs of the community. These recipes, passed down from generation to generation, are a testament to a culture that values its roots and has adapted to changes without losing its essence.

Religious beliefs and practices are another fundamental aspect of folklore in Puerto Vallarta. The festivities in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe, culminating in the traditional pilgrimage on December 12th, are an example of how faith and culture intertwine in the lives of Vallartenses. These celebrations are not only moments of devotion but also of reaffirmation of collective identity, where the community comes together to honor its traditions.

Folklore is also found in the stories and legends told in Puerto Vallarta. Tales about the appearance of the Virgin of Guadalupe on the Cerro del Vigía or the legend of the "Chamuco" in the Cuale River are part of the popular imagination, transmitting values and teachings that reinforce the sense of belonging to the community. These narratives reflect how folklore acts as a bridge between the past and the present, connecting generations through storytelling.

Local craftsmanship is another expression of folklore in Puerto Vallarta. From handmade huaraches to silver jewelry, each handcrafted piece tells a story of skill, tradition, and creativity. These objects are not just commercial products but also symbols of the region's cultural identity, where each detail holds a meaning that transcends mere aesthetics.

In the sociological sphere, folklore in Puerto Vallarta manifests in community relationships and social organization. Patron saint festivals, fairs, and traditional markets are spaces where shared customs and values are practiced, strengthening the bonds between inhabitants. These interactions reflect a deep sense of community, where folklore acts as a mechanism of social cohesion.

Folklore also plays a crucial role in informal education in Puerto Vallarta. Through stories, songs, and traditions, children learn about their identity and cultural heritage, developing a sense of pride in their roots. This learning, which occurs both at home and in the community, is fundamental to the preservation of traditions and the strengthening of local identity.

In a broader context, Puerto Vallarta’s folklore contributes to intercultural dialogue. The city, known for its diversity and openness, has integrated external influences without losing its essence. Folklore festivals, where dances and music from different regions are presented, are an example of how Puerto Vallarta celebrates its cultural heritage while embracing diversity.

The celebration of World Folklore Day in Puerto Vallarta is, therefore, an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the complexity of this concept. It is not just about preserving traditional dances and songs but understanding folklore as a living and dynamic expression of the community's cultural identity. This broader understanding of folklore allows Vallartenses to connect more deeply with their history and with the multiple layers of meaning that shape their daily lives.

In conclusion, folklore in Puerto Vallarta is much more than a series of practices and customs; it is the cultural and sociological foundation that shapes the identity of the community. From artistic expressions to social interactions, folklore acts as a guiding thread that connects Vallartenses with their past, strengthens their bonds in the present, and ensures the transmission of their cultural heritage to future generations. Celebrating World Folklore Day is, therefore, an invitation to rediscover and appreciate the cultural richness that defines Puerto Vallarta.