The Ariel Awards are the most prestigious recognition in the Mexican film industry, granted annually by the Mexican Academy of Cinematic Arts and Sciences (AMACC). Founded in 1946, these awards were established to highlight the talent and efforts of actors, directors, screenwriters, producers, and other professionals contributing to Mexican film creation. Over the years, the Ariel Awards have consolidated their importance not only as a recognition of excellence but also as a symbol of the cultural impact of Mexican cinema nationally and internationally.

In its 66th edition, held at the Degollado Theater in Guadalajara, a new celebration took place, highlighting the best of national and international talent. The gala, filled with emotion and tributes, honored films, actors, directors, and technical teams that made a mark on the cinematic year. With various nominations and categories ranging from Best Picture to Best Debut Film, this year's winners reflect the diversity and quality of Mexican productions, reaffirming the industry's commitment to art, culture, and innovation.

Here’s the list of winners:

Film: Tótem



Direction: Lila Avilés (Tótem)



Actress: Adriana Llabrés (Todo el silencio)



Actor: Noé Hernández (Kokoloko)



Supporting Actress: Ludwika Paleta (Todo el silencio) and Monserrat Marañón (Tótem)



Supporting Actor: Fernando Cuautle (Heroico)



Original Screenplay: Tótem



Adapted Screenplay: Hurricane Season



Documentary Feature: El eco



Debut Film: Todo el silencio



Breakthrough Performance: Naima Sentíes (Tótem)



Cinematography: El eco



Makeup: Hurricane Season



Art Direction: Heroico



Editing: Hurricane Season



Costume Design: Heroico



Special Effects: Disappear Completely



Visual Effects: Disappear Completely



Sound: Todo el silencio



Original Music: El eco



Ibero-American Film: The Snow Society



Documentary Short: Norte



Animated Short: Humo



Fiction Short: Apnea



The origin of the Ariel Award is deeply tied to the growth and evolution of Mexican cinema. During the Golden Age of Mexican cinema in the 1940s and 1950s, national cinema gained significant importance in popular culture, both in Mexico and other Spanish-speaking countries. In this context, the need arose to establish an award that celebrated and recognized Mexican artists and filmmakers.



The name of the award was inspired by the literary work Ariel by Uruguayan writer José Enrique Rodó, in which the character Ariel symbolizes excellence and the pursuit of beauty. This choice reflects the ideal of cinema as a noble art and a vehicle for cultural and social expression. Since its founding, the Ariel has been a symbol of artistic quality in Mexico and has remained a reference for filmmakers seeking to make a mark on the industry.

For Mexican actors and filmmakers, winning an Ariel can mean much more than talent recognition. This award often opens doors to new opportunities in the industry, both in Mexico and abroad. Many of the Mexican filmmakers and actors who now enjoy international prestige began their careers being recognized by AMACC. Winning an Ariel can be a turning point, contributing to the visibility of their work and the possibility of joining larger-scale projects.



Directors like Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón, and Alejandro González Iñárritu, who have won multiple international awards like the Oscar, started their careers being recognized at the Ariel Awards. These filmmakers have expressed their gratitude towards the Ariel and AMACC on various occasions, acknowledging that the awards helped propel their careers.

For actors, the Ariel also serves as a platform that projects their talent beyond Mexico’s borders. Actresses and actors like Marina de Tavira, Yalitza Aparicio, Damián Alcázar, and Adriana Barraza have seen how recognition from AMACC has been a springboard for internationalizing their careers. The Ariel not only rewards acting performances but also highlights those who, through their art, reflect the challenges and realities of Mexican society.

Cinema is not just a tool for entertainment; it is also a mirror of society, its struggles, achievements, and aspirations. The Ariel Awards, by highlighting Mexico's best cinematic productions, contribute to the preservation and dissemination of the country’s cultural identity. The films awarded in various categories often address social, political, and cultural issues that invite reflection and critical analysis.



Mexican cinema has uniquely captured the realities of its country and its iconic characters. Films like Amores Perros, Roma, Pan's Labyrinth, and Y tu mamá también have been recognized both nationally and internationally, thanks in part to the boost they received from the Ariel Awards. Furthermore, these awards have been fundamental in positioning Mexican cinema as a globally relevant creative industry.

In recent years, the Ariel Awards have reflected the diversity and plurality of Mexican cinema. Independent productions, documentaries, and films by emerging directors have found in these awards an opportunity to stand out and be recognized in an industry that is constantly evolving. Additionally, the Ariel has played a crucial role in promoting gender equity and minority representation, recognizing the work of women and indigenous communities in Mexican cinema.

This year's edition, 2024, saw Tótem by Lila Avilés take home five statuettes, including Best Picture and Best Director. This edition was notable for the strong female presence in the most important categories. Adriana Llabrés won Best Actress for her role in Todo el silencio, while Noé Hernández was recognized as Best Actor for Kokoloko, among many more winners.

A notable fact is that one of the actors in Hurricane Season, which won three Arieles, is Edgar Dante Treviño, a well-known actor from Puerto Vallarta known for his frequent portrayals of female characters and controversial works. He undoubtedly represents Vallarta with pride at this year’s Ariel Awards. Hurricane Season is available on Netflix, and Edgar Dante Treviño will soon be back in Puerto Vallarta to continue his schedule as an actor and playwright.