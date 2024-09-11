Foreign Investments Will Be Well Protected In Mexico



On September 9, 2024, in Mexico City, President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo held a press conference to share information for foreign investors, starting with the topic of the Judicial Reform. She referred to the analysis "Comprehensive Reform of the Justice System in Mexico: Challenges and Proposals," presented by the President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), Norma Lucía Piña Hernández, which acknowledges the nepotism within the judiciary. Sheinbaum revealed that the document shows that today, family relationships are the main way to enter the judiciary, rather than through the Judicial Career path.

“She recognizes this. It's in her document, and it caught my attention. It’s also on social media: a comparison of family relationships in judicial bodies. Half of the public servants have family connections. And then they say there’s no corruption in the judiciary. This is from her document. According to her, it has decreased, right? But it's still scandalous. It's an acknowledgment that, in fact, the way to enter the judiciary is through family connections, not through the Judicial Career, which they supposedly defend so much. That's why the Judicial Reform is so important.”

“And we are just days away from it being approved by the Senate of the Republic, and for the democratization of the judiciary in Mexico to become a reality. Just think about it! Incredible! It's the acknowledgment from the President of the Supreme Court of nepotism within the judiciary. So, obviously, this institution needs to be shaken up, and the proposal made by the President — which was later modified by the previous Legislature’s deputies and approved by the Constitutional Points Commission — recovers part of what was proposed in the forums, suggesting that there should be open calls and a Commission to review who can meet the requirements or not,” Sheinbaum highlighted.

She pointed out that the SCJN's analysis shows the need to democratize the judiciary, which, she assured, will also provide certainty in other areas, such as investments coming into the country, emphasizing that they will be completely secure.

"National and foreign investors have nothing to worry about. There will be a better judiciary in Mexico. Just look at the scandal: more than half, or half, are linked to nepotism. What we want is to clean it up, to ensure there's no corruption in the judiciary, and that there’s a real rule of law.”

“Not like now. What do they say about all the criminal releases? About the 'Saturday surprises' that President López Obrador has reported in his morning conferences. So, quite the opposite, investors—national and foreign—should know that their investments will be well protected in Mexico, and that this Judicial Reform, on the contrary, strengthens democracy and justice in our country. And that's what we all want in Mexico,” she added.

Sheinbaum also assured the media that the Judicial Reform is part of the mandate that the people of Mexico gave by choosing the continuity of the Fourth Transformation.

"There is enormous support and enthusiasm from the people of Mexico for the Transformation. There will be opposition, and it's good that there is opposition, it’s part of democracy, but the Transformation movement is truly the movement of the Mexican people, and it will continue to be so (...) Mexico is experiencing a spectacular moment, it’s an achievement of the Mexican people,” she asserted.

In the press conference, Claudia Sheinbaum also stated that General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, the future head of the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA), and Admiral Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles, who will lead the Ministry of the Navy (SEMAR), share a vision aligned with the Transformation that Mexico is undergoing. She described them as two men committed to building peace and developing the country.

"They are honest individuals, committed to their country, and they will be with us for the next six years."

“It’s very positive that our Armed Forces have this vision, that they are part of the government, part of democracy, and therefore take orders from the Commander-in-Chief, who in this case will be the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. And we, evidently, want to continue building peace and development in the country with all the capabilities of these two great institutions,” she emphasized.

Finally, the President-Elect announced that during her term, her residence will be the National Palace, which will allow her to better manage her time in fulfilling the duties of the Presidency of the Republic.