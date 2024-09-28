World Tourism Day In Puerto Vallarta



World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27, a significant date to highlight the importance of this activity in the economic, social, and cultural development of destinations around the world. Puerto Vallarta, with a long-standing tradition of tourism and as one of Mexico’s top destinations, celebrates this occasion with a series of keynote conferences at the International Convention Center. The initiative, organized by the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board, aims to strengthen the destination’s positioning in the competitive global tourism market, with a special focus on the meetings and events industry.

The inaugural session of this event was led by Ana María Viscasillas, a global consultant and strategist, who shared her vast experience in the visitor economy and the meetings industry. Her presentation addressed the growing importance of meetings and incentives tourism as a key tool for generating economic value and diversifying a destination’s offerings. Viscasillas highlighted that conferences, conventions, and incentive trips not only increase hotel occupancy but also promote investment in infrastructure, which in turn drives job creation and local development.

During her talk, Viscasillas emphasized how the meetings industry has evolved in recent years. Destinations like Puerto Vallarta, with its unmatched natural beauty and cultural offerings, are now chosen not only for their infrastructure but also for their ability to provide authentic and sustainable experiences. This trend reinforces the need to integrate eco-friendly and responsible practices into all aspects of tourism operations, from the efficient use of resources to minimizing the carbon footprint generated by large events.

A central theme of the conferences was the discussion on the growing influence of eco-sustainable practices in the tourism industry. Viscasillas noted that event organizers and companies are increasingly interested in destinations that demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainability. This shift in preferences responds to the rising demand from travelers for more environmentally responsible options, which has driven tourist destinations to implement eco-friendly policies and strategies.

Puerto Vallarta, aware of this global trend, has adopted various initiatives to strengthen its image as a responsible destination. Tourism service providers, in collaboration with the Tourism Board, have worked on implementing measures that promote sustainability, such as reducing the use of single-use plastics, proper waste management, and promoting eco-friendly activities. These actions, vital for preserving the natural environment, are also key to attracting event organizers and corporate travelers who seek destinations committed to the environment.

Meetings and incentives tourism presents an exceptional opportunity for Puerto Vallarta. This sector is highly lucrative, as travelers attending conferences, conventions, and incentive trips tend to spend more than leisure tourists. Additionally, large-scale events require a wide range of services, directly benefiting hotels, restaurants, transportation providers, and other local service providers.

Viscasillas emphasized that for a destination to be competitive in this market, it must not only have the appropriate infrastructure — such as convention centers and hotels with the capacity to host large groups — but also offer a unique value proposition. In this regard, Puerto Vallarta has much to offer: from its spectacular beaches and natural landscapes to its rich cultural and culinary offerings.

The combination of these factors, along with its commitment to sustainability, places Puerto Vallarta in a prime position to capitalize on the growth of the meetings tourism sector. The International Convention Center, the venue for the World Tourism Day conferences, is a perfect example of how modern infrastructure and environmental respect can coexist. This facility has implemented various measures to minimize its environmental impact, from efficient water and energy use to waste management.

However, despite the many opportunities, challenges remain. The meetings tourism market is highly competitive, and destinations worldwide are investing in infrastructure and marketing strategies to attract event organizers. Puerto Vallarta must therefore continue to innovate and adapt to the demands of the global market. This means not only maintaining its traditional tourism offerings but also continuing to develop initiatives that promote sustainability and enhance the visitor experience.

World Tourism Day is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of tourism in the economic and social development of destinations. With its focus on meetings tourism and its commitment to eco-sustainable practices, Puerto Vallarta is well-positioned to remain a leader in the industry. The keynote conferences held at the International Convention Center not only highlighted the relevance of this sector but also underscored the fundamental role that sustainability and innovation will play in the future of tourism in this destination.