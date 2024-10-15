Rural Women’s Day.



October 15 marks the International Day of Rural Women, a date established by the United Nations (UN) in 2007 to recognize the invaluable contribution of rural women to economic, social, and cultural development, particularly in agricultural regions. This day invites us to reflect on the importance of women working in rural areas and how their effort and dedication impact both their communities and the global economy.

In Puerto Vallarta, this commemoration holds special significance, as many rural women come to the local markets from various regions to sell their products, bringing with them the richness of their lands and the agricultural diversity of Jalisco and other rural areas. Their presence is crucial to maintaining the supply of fresh, natural products that meet the demands of both residents and the tourism industry in this important coastal city.

Rural women play an essential role in agriculture, food security, and sustainable development. According to UN data, more than 40% of the agricultural workforce in developing countries is composed of women. They not only cultivate and harvest crops but also manage resources and engage in activities related to the processing and marketing of agricultural products.

In places like Puerto Vallarta, these women face additional challenges, such as the distance they must travel from their rural communities to sell their products in the city’s markets. Despite these obstacles, their persistence and commitment are admirable, allowing products like fruits, vegetables, handicrafts, and traditionally made foods to reach consumers' hands.

Despite their significant contribution, rural women often face inequalities and economic hardships. In many cases, they have less access to essential resources such as land, credit, education, and technology. These inequalities limit their ability to increase productivity and improve their quality of life.

In rural regions of Jalisco and other parts of Mexico, women still struggle to obtain the same access as men to tools, financing, and technical assistance that would allow them to enhance the efficiency of their crops and ventures. Additionally, they face challenges such as inadequate transportation and limited access to formal markets to sell their products.

Empowering rural women is key to reducing poverty and promoting sustainable development. Various international and local organizations have launched programs aimed at improving the living conditions of rural women, promoting their access to financial resources and agricultural technologies.

In Mexico, some governmental and non-governmental initiatives focus on providing training and microcredits to help rural women enhance their productive and entrepreneurial skills. Moreover, educational programs are being developed to help rural women better understand their rights and learn new agricultural practices that increase yield and sustainability.

Puerto Vallarta is witnessing how these initiatives can transform lives. Rural women who come to the city not only bring products from the countryside but also stories of resilience, in which they have managed to diversify their agricultural activities, access wider markets, and actively participate in the local economy.

The role of rural women in food sovereignty cannot be underestimated. Globally, they grow the majority of food consumed domestically, especially in rural areas. Furthermore, family farming, in which women play a fundamental role, is essential for food security in many communities.

Rural women in Mexico, in particular, are deeply connected to agricultural traditions and local food systems. In Puerto Vallarta, these women are responsible for bringing fresh, local, and traditional products to the markets, contributing to a balanced and nutritious diet for the community. Their knowledge of sustainable agricultural practices and the preservation of native seeds is key to the resilience of local agriculture in the face of climate change and globalization.

In addition to their participation in agricultural activities, rural women are often the primary caregivers of their families and communities. This dual role, both productive and reproductive, adds an extra burden that is not always recognized. However, their involvement in the family economy is crucial to improving living conditions in rural areas.

In Puerto Vallarta, many rural women come to the markets not only to sell agricultural products but also to market artisanal or processed goods, such as jams, preserves, and handmade textiles. This diversification of their economic activities contributes to the well-being of their families, allowing them to have additional income and greater economic independence.

The International Day of Rural Women is an opportunity to highlight the millions of women who, like those who come to Puerto Vallarta, work tirelessly to sustain life in rural areas. Governments, organizations, and citizens must recognize their efforts and work to eliminate the barriers they face.

To achieve this, we must advocate for:

*Improved access to land and productive resources: Public policies must ensure that rural women have the same rights as men regarding land ownership and use, as well as access to credit and technical assistance.



*Promoting gender equality in the agricultural sector: Programs must be implemented to reduce the gender gap in access to education and technical training, with the aim of improving agricultural productivity.



*Supporting rural women entrepreneurs: Providing access to financing, training, and technology so that rural women can start and expand their businesses is crucial to their empowerment.



*Ensuring access to markets: Facilitating rural women’s access to formal and fair markets is essential to ensure they can obtain competitive prices for their products.



The International Day of Rural Women is an occasion to recognize and value the work of women who sustain agriculture and rural economies, both locally and globally. In Puerto Vallarta, the impact of these women is felt in the markets and in the daily lives of its residents, who enjoy the fresh and artisanal products they bring from the countryside. It is essential to continue supporting and empowering rural women, not only to improve their lives but also to ensure a sustainable future for all.