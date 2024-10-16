The President of Mexico Celebrates A Mega Investment From U.S. Companies



The Constitutional President of the United Mexican States, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, announced an initial investment of over 20 billion dollars (USD) in the country by 2025. This was part of the outcomes of the High-Level Summit between leaders and entrepreneurs from Mexico and the United States, which took place at the National Palace. Present at the summit were 240 CEOs and executives from companies in both nations.

“We’ve just come from a very important and productive meeting with businesspeople from the U.S. and Mexico, coordinated by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Coordinating Council. We discussed the importance and strength of the trade agreement with the United States and Canada, the significance of foreign investment in Mexico, and at the same time, the partnership between private and public investment for the country’s development."

"At least four major investments totaling around 20 billion dollars in our country for 2025 were announced,” she added.

It was reported that the main investments coming to Mexico in 2025 include Mexico Pacific with 15 billion USD, Royal Caribbean Group with 1.5 billion USD, Amazon with 6 billion USD, and Woodside Energy with 10.4 billion USD for the development of a fossil fuel deposit, which will be carried out in partnership with Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

She celebrated that these investments would be spread across different parts of the country, such as Quintana Roo, where Royal Caribbean Group will invest in tourism at Mahahual port.

“Southern Quintana Roo needs development, and this tourism investment will be linked to the Maya Train and the broader tourist expansion happening in the southeast."

During the meeting, the importance of strengthening the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) was emphasized as a complementary trade relationship for regional development.

“The USMCA trade agreement between Canada, the U.S., and Mexico complements us rather than creating competition among us. It’s a complementary scheme, and it strengthens us to keep improving the economy across the continent and create a major development bloc.”

She also emphasized that both Mexican and U.S. businesspeople welcomed the upcoming creation of the Digital Transformation Agency, which will reduce bureaucracy for private investment in Mexico.

Furthermore, she announced that different working groups will be created in a spirit of cooperation and dialogue to ensure investors that recent reform proposals do not pose any risks.

“We have proposed working groups through the Ministry of Economy regarding judicial reform, energy reform, and all the reforms we’ve put forward. None of these reforms pose a problem for investment in Mexico; on the contrary, they will strengthen what we call the rule of law.”

Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon emphasized that the confirmed investment of 20 billion USD for 2025 could grow to 30 billion USD in the coming months.

“The fact that such large amounts are being announced at a CEO Dialogue in a first meeting with the President says a lot about investors' position, perception, and willingness, especially in the U.S., regarding what this new government represents and Mexico’s potential. It’s very good news,” he said.

Francisco Cervantes Díaz, President of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), noted that the 20-billion-dollar investment is just the beginning of many that will come to the country, reflecting Mexico’s privileged position.

Guillermo Vogel Hinojosa, Vice Chairman of the Global Council of Tenaris and Co-Chair of the CEO Dialogue, highlighted that the High-Level Summit between leaders and businesspeople from Mexico and the U.S. laid the foundation for ongoing dialogue to work together for the well-being of the populations in both countries.

Sarah Bairstow, CEO of Mexico Pacific and President of the US-Mexico Economic Council (USMXECO) and Co-Chair of the CEO Dialogue, expressed her optimism about the investment climate and the country’s future under the leadership of the President of Mexico.

Suzanne P. Clark, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, emphasized that Mexico is the most important trade partner for the United States and a key ally. She expressed satisfaction that President Claudia Sheinbaum has committed to engaging in dialogue with the private sector.