

From November 6 to 10, 2024, Puerto Vallarta will host one of the most prominent events in the trail running world: the third edition of Puerto Vallarta Mexico by UTMB. This event is part of the prestigious Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) world series, recognized internationally for its challenging nature, stunning scenery, and community spirit. This year, alongside national and international runners, the organizers are seeking volunteers to actively engage in the experience, offering a unique opportunity to connect with people from all over the world and experience the thrill of this competition up close.

What is UTMB?



The Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) is a series of ultra-endurance mountain races originating in Chamonix, France, in 2003. It is considered the world’s most prestigious trail running event. UTMB races are known for their demanding high-mountain routes, challenging athletes to cover long distances on trails traversing rugged terrain, steep ascents and descents, and variable weather conditions. These events stand out not only for their physical demands but also for the mental endurance required for participants to push and surpass their limits.

Over the years, UTMB has expanded globally, with events in different countries, and Puerto Vallarta has had the honor of being one of the official hosts in Mexico. The race format includes various distances ranging from 20 kilometers to challenging distances of 100 kilometers or more, allowing runners of different levels to participate and experience the camaraderie and challenge that characterize these events.

Puerto Vallarta: An Ideal Natural Setting for Trail Running



Puerto Vallarta is internationally renowned for its beaches, vibrant culture, and hospitality. However, few are familiar with its natural riches beyond the sea: the Sierra Madre Occidental. This impressive mountain range in western Mexico provides the perfect backdrop for trail running. With trails winding through tropical jungles, rivers, waterfalls, and mountains, runners in the Puerto Vallarta Mexico by UTMB can enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and the region's unique biodiversity.

Puerto Vallarta’s geography, with its contrasts between sea level and mountain peaks, makes it a challenge for both experienced runners and those new to trail running. The routes designed for the 2024 edition have been carefully selected to test the physical and mental skills of participants while connecting them with nature in its purest form.

Volunteering Opportunities: Being Part of the UTMB Experience



A highlight of the Puerto Vallarta Mexico by UTMB event is the chance to be part of this thrilling experience through volunteering. Organizers have issued an open call for those interested in assisting in various event areas, including logistics, supporting runners at aid stations, helping at the finish line, and other essential roles that ensure the event’s success.

Volunteering at such a high-caliber event is a rewarding experience. It allows participants to interact directly with international athletes and offers the opportunity to join a global community of sports and nature enthusiasts. Volunteers play a crucial role in the event, ensuring everything runs smoothly and providing moral and logistical support to runners at key moments in the race.

Those interested in joining as volunteers can sign up through the online form provided by the event organizers, available at the following link: Volunteer Form. The Municipal Sports Council of Puerto Vallarta is also collaborating with this process, providing additional information and assisting with volunteer registration.

Requirements and Benefits of Volunteering



To be part of the Puerto Vallarta Mexico by UTMB volunteer team, no prior experience is required, though a commitment to sports and nature is highly valued. Volunteers must be available during the event dates, November 6-10, and be willing to work as a team to ensure the event’s success.

As part of the volunteer team, participants will receive various benefits, including:

Official event accreditation.



A volunteer kit, including clothing and equipment necessary for assigned activities.



Access to exclusive event areas, including rest and aid zones.



A participation certificate and the possibility of obtaining references for future events or jobs.



The chance to experience something unique and meet people from around the world, creating lasting connections and participating in an event of great international importance.



The Role of the Municipal Sports Council



The Municipal Sports Council of Puerto Vallarta (COMUDE) has been fundamental in developing sports events in the region, and Puerto Vallarta Mexico by UTMB is no exception. Throughout the organization and execution of the event, COMUDE has provided logistical and administrative support, ensuring that both runners and volunteers have the information and resources needed to participate.

The council not only promotes the event among the local community but also coordinates different operational aspects such as security, infrastructure, and tourism promotion. Its commitment to sports development in Puerto Vallarta has been key to establishing the city as a leading sports destination, and its collaboration in large-scale events contributes to the growth of sports culture in the region.

Event Impact on Puerto Vallarta



The celebration of Puerto Vallarta Mexico by UTMB not only stands out for its relevance in trail running but also for its positive impact on the local community. This event attracts runners, their families, and tourists from around the world, representing a significant economic opportunity for the city. Hotels, restaurants, and local businesses benefit from increased tourism during the event days, and Puerto Vallarta’s international reputation as a tourist and sports destination is strengthened with each edition.

Moreover, events like UTMB raise awareness about environmental preservation and respect for nature. Through interaction with the region’s impressive biodiversity, runners, volunteers, and visitors are invited to value and protect the natural resources of Puerto Vallarta and its surroundings.

Conclusion



Puerto Vallarta Mexico by UTMB 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience for runners, volunteers, and spectators alike. This event, combining sports, nature, and community, has become a reference in the trail running world, putting Puerto Vallarta on the map for mountain race enthusiasts. With support from the Municipal Sports Council and active community participation through volunteering, this event will continue to grow and leave a positive mark on the region.

If you wish to be part of this exciting adventure and contribute to the success of one of the year’s most important sporting events, don’t hesitate to sign up as a volunteer and experience the magic of Puerto Vallarta Mexico by UTMB firsthand!