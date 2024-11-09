

The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, announced that during her participation in the G20 meeting scheduled for November 18 and 19 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, she will propose redirecting a portion of military spending toward the welfare of those in greatest need worldwide. She will also address issues such as the advancement of women’s rights.

“We are going to defend what our project represents and also raise questions like, what if one percent of military spending were dedicated to helping the world’s most needy? We are going with pride in the cultural power we represent and to showcase the results we have achieved in Mexico.

"These resources should be allocated to the welfare of the world’s most humble. This is Mexico’s experience, reallocating the budget to foster development, and that is what we are going to propose to the G20 with pride, reflecting what Mexico stands for today on the global stage, as well as the advocacy of women’s rights,” she emphasized.

Sheinbaum highlighted that, during her presence at the G20, she will promote a relationship of equality, never subordination, in dealings with other countries.

“We are a free, independent, and sovereign country. We go to any nation and any multilateral meeting proud of our nation and our people, as equals, never subordinated in any bilateral or multilateral relationship. We are a great country, a great nation, with a great people, unique in this historical moment with enormous political consciousness and significant engagement,” she said.

In this regard, Foreign Secretary Juan Ramón de la Fuente Ramírez noted that Mexico will also advocate for issues such as gender equality, sustainable development, culture, and the digital agenda, including Artificial Intelligence.

He detailed that President Sheinbaum will attend the scheduled meetings on November 18, which will address topics such as fighting hunger and poverty, as well as reforming global governance institutions. He noted that the President has shown interest in joining the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, proposed by Brazil's President Lula da Silva to the G20 countries.

He also mentioned that, currently, President Sheinbaum is the only female head of state confirmed to attend this forum, which includes 19 countries, the European Union, and the African Union. Her presence has sparked considerable interest, especially from Canada, China, South Korea, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, and the United Kingdom, which have requested bilateral meetings with Mexico, now in the process of being confirmed.

These events position the President and Commander of the Mexican Armed Forces as the most influential woman on the global stage, surpassing even Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Undoubtedly, these developments have significant implications in the world of financial speculation, bringing greater confidence and economic stability to Mexico.