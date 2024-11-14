World Diabetes Day In Puerto Vallarta



Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects the way the body converts food into energy. When we eat, food is broken down into glucose (sugar), which enters the bloodstream. For cells to use glucose as an energy source, the pancreas produces insulin. In people with diabetes, this process is disrupted, either because the body doesn’t produce enough insulin or doesn’t use it effectively. As a result, blood glucose levels increase, which can lead to serious health problems.

Diabetes has been known since ancient times. Symptoms compatible with diabetes have been documented in Egyptian texts over 3,000 years old. However, it wasn’t until 1889 that scientists Oskar Minkowski and Joseph von Mering discovered that the pancreas was related to blood glucose regulation, observing that removing the pancreas in animals caused symptoms similar to diabetes. In 1921, Canadian researchers Frederick Banting and Charles Best isolated insulin, marking a turning point in diabetes treatment.

There are several types of diabetes, each with specific causes:

Type 1 Diabetes: This is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks and destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. The exact cause of this attack is unknown, though genetic and environmental factors are thought to play a role.



Type 2 Diabetes: The most common form of diabetes, it develops when the body does not use insulin efficiently (insulin resistance). Over time, the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin to maintain normal blood glucose levels. Risk factors include obesity, physical inactivity, and family history of diabetes.



Gestational Diabetes: This occurs in some women during pregnancy and generally resolves after childbirth, though it can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the future.

While there is no definitive cure for diabetes, effective treatments help control blood glucose levels and prevent complications:

Blood Glucose Control: People with diabetes should regularly monitor their blood glucose levels to avoid extreme highs and lows.



Medications: Insulin is essential for people with type 1 diabetes and, in some cases, for those with type 2. Other oral medications help control glucose in type 2 diabetes.



Diet and Exercise: Following a healthy diet and regular physical activity helps stabilize glucose levels and control weight, which is crucial for preventing complications.



Education and Constant Monitoring: Participating in diabetes education programs and maintaining constant monitoring helps people understand their condition and adhere to treatment effectively.



Diabetes is a serious condition that requires constant attention, but with proper treatment and lifestyle changes, people can lead full, healthy lives.

In 2024, Puerto Vallarta continues to face a notable increase in diabetes rates, mirroring a similar situation in the state of Jalisco, which ranks fourth nationally in the prevalence of this disease. Health authorities in Jalisco note that a significant percentage of the population has developed type 2 diabetes, largely due to factors such as sedentary lifestyles and diets rich in sugars and calories. Current efforts at the state level focus on education and prevention, promoting healthy lifestyles, reducing sugary beverage consumption, and encouraging greater physical activity.

In response to this situation, Puerto Vallarta and other municipalities in the state have organized forums and conferences for both healthcare professionals and the general public to discuss strategies for diabetes prevention and proper management. Initiatives like these multidisciplinary conferences aim to reduce the incidence of the disease by creating awareness and supporting patients in changing their daily habits.

The situation remains challenging, as diabetes impacts not only individual health but also represents a high cost for the state health system. Continuous education on healthy lifestyles from an early age is seen as key to reducing future incidence of this disease in the region.

Commemorating World Diabetes Day in Puerto Vallarta can be a great opportunity to raise community awareness about this disease and promote healthy lifestyle habits. Vallarta Today shares some ideas to make this day meaningful and enriching:

Free Screening Days



Set up booths in public plazas, community centers, and hospitals to offer free glucose tests. This would allow people to identify possible risk factors and receive medical advice if needed. It’s ideal to accompany these tests with personalized counseling on diabetes prevention and control, especially for high-risk individuals.

Educational Workshops in Schools and Community Centers



Conduct workshops on the importance of healthy eating and physical activity in diabetes prevention. These workshops could include practical activities like healthy cooking classes, exercise demonstrations, and tips to prevent a sedentary lifestyle. Additionally, the workshops could address the impact of diabetes on daily life and emotional management techniques, which are essential in managing the disease.

Health Walk or Run Organize



A 5 km walk or run along the Puerto Vallarta boardwalk or other iconic locations in the city. This event could involve families, people with diabetes, healthcare professionals, and the general community to promote physical activity. At the end of the run, educational brochures could be distributed, and talks on how physical activity helps control blood glucose levels could be held.

Talks and Conferences with Specialists



Organize conferences with doctors, nutritionists, and diabetes experts to discuss advancements in treatments, prevention methods, and daily diabetes management. These talks could be held in cultural centers or even in a virtual format to reach more people and allow live questions.

Social Media Awareness Campaigns



Create a social media campaign with testimonials from people with diabetes sharing their life experiences and how they manage the disease. This would help break stigmas and generate greater empathy in the community. Use hashtags like #DiabetesPuertoVallarta, #WorldDiabetesDay, and related tags to increase reach, and share practical tips and reminders for medical check-ups.

Illuminating Buildings in Blue



To raise visibility for the cause, iconic buildings in Puerto Vallarta, such as the boardwalk lighthouse or the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, could be lit in blue. This would align Puerto Vallarta with the global initiative to light monuments in blue to commemorate this day.

Creating a Support and Community Space



At health centers or in collaboration with local associations, a support group for people with diabetes and their families could be created. This space could be a monthly meeting point to exchange tips, strategies, and experiences on how to live with the disease.

Healthy Market with Local Products



Set up a market with local, organic, and healthy products in a public plaza or along the boardwalk. This would encourage the community to choose fresh, low-sugar, and refined flour-free food options, which is key in preventing and managing diabetes.

Diabetes Care and Monitoring Program



Create a comprehensive care program offering periodic consultations and medical follow-up for people diagnosed with diabetes, in collaboration with local clinics and health associations. This could be a long-term project to improve diabetes care in Puerto Vallarta.

Invitation to Local Media



Engage local media to cover the activities, inform the community about the importance of this disease, and share available resources in Puerto Vallarta. Media visibility increases public awareness and encourages participation.

These activities could help foster education and empathy toward people with diabetes, as well as inspire positive changes in the Puerto Vallarta community.