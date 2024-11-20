International Men's Day In Puerto Vallarta



International Men's Day (IMD) is observed annually on November 19, aiming to highlight the contributions and well-being of men in society. It was officially established in 1999 by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, a scholar from Trinidad and Tobago, who chose this date in honor of his father's birthday and the anniversary of a sports event symbolizing unity. However, the celebration’s origins can be traced back to the 1960s when some movements advocated for a day to recognize men’s achievements and needs, similar to International Women’s Day.

Goals of International Men's Day



IMD focuses on six main pillars:

Promoting positive male role models: Celebrating men who inspire others with their example in various areas.



Enhancing men’s health and well-being: Addressing physical and mental health issues, as men often face social barriers to seeking help.



Highlighting their contributions: Recognizing men’s roles in family, community, and society.



Improving gender relations: Encouraging equality and eliminating negative stereotypes.



Creating a safer world: Addressing violence and equity issues for all individuals.



Fostering equality: Providing a platform to discuss issues affecting men, such as fatherhood, discrimination, or mental health.



Why is it undercelebrated in Puerto Vallarta?



In Puerto Vallarta, International Men's Day doesn’t hold the same prominence as other events or commemorations due to several reasons:

Lack of global promotion: Unlike International Women’s Day, which enjoys strong support from organizations and media, IMD has not garnered a massive movement behind its objectives.



Lack of awareness: Many people are unaware of its existence or perceive it as unnecessary compared to other historical struggles, such as feminism.



Tourism-oriented focus: In cities like Puerto Vallarta, where activities and celebrations revolve around tourism and popular events like Day of the Dead or Christmas, IMD doesn’t easily align with local traditions.



Cultural resistance: Gender stereotypes persist, discouraging many men from actively participating in activities related to emotional or social well-being, limiting the visibility of this day.



Focus on women’s issues: Social and governmental initiatives often prioritize issues affecting women due to their historical and current impact, leaving men with less prominence.



Opportunities for greater visibility



In Puerto Vallarta, this day could be leveraged to:

Promote campaigns about men’s health, such as prostate cancer or depression prevention.



Host events encouraging responsible fatherhood and equality in family roles.



Highlight local stories of men significantly contributing to the community’s development.



Though it remains a modest celebration, the growing attention to men’s mental and emotional health could boost its relevance in the future. If Puerto Vallarta joins international initiatives with activities like talks, workshops, or community events, International Men's Day could find a meaningful place in its calendar.

To the men of Puerto Vallarta



In this corner where the sun softly shines,



Where the sea sings its eternal tune,



Today we honor, with care divine,



The noble men whose hearts attune.





From green mountains to golden sands,



You are strength, passion, and might,



The port treasures the mark of your hands,



In every family, in every light.





Warriors by day, dreamers of stars,



Fathers, brothers, loyal friends,



From your deeds, beauty is never far,



And in your gaze, life extends.





Today the wind carries a message sincere,



A heartfelt thank you for all you’ve done,



For loving, building, for standing near,



For making this world a better one.





May this day inspire your brave spirit,



May love surround you, like sunlight's embrace,



Men of Vallarta, march on without limit,



Your essence eternal, like the ocean’s grace.





From Vallarta Today, we wish a Happy International Men’s Day to all Vallarta men whose light and dedication fill this paradise with life and hope.