President Claudia Sheinbaum Responds To Donald Trump

Threats and Tariffs Are Not the Way to Address Migration Issues
The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, made it clear to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that threats and tariffs are not the solution to address migration issues or drug consumption in the United States.
“Cooperation and mutual understanding are required to tackle these significant challenges. For every tariff imposed, there will be a counter-response, escalating to the point of jeopardizing joint businesses. Yes, joint businesses. For example, some of the main exporters from Mexico to the United States are General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford Motors Company, which have been in Mexico for 80 years. Why impose a tax that puts them at risk? It’s unacceptable and would cause inflation and job losses for both the United States and Mexico,” she said.
This statement was part of a letter she read during her morning press conference, “Las Mañaneras del Pueblo” (“The People’s Morning Press Briefing”). She announced that the letter would be sent on Tuesday, November 26, to the U.S. President-elect, who had announced on his social media platform, Truth, the previous day that he would impose a 25% tariff on all Mexican and Canadian products and an additional 10% on existing tariffs for Chinese imports starting his first day in office.
President Sheinbaum emphasized her belief that North America’s economic strength lies in maintaining its commercial partnership, which ensures competitiveness against other economic blocs.
“I believe dialogue is the best path to understanding, peace, and prosperity for our nations. I hope our teams can meet soon,” she added.
She also highlighted Mexico’s comprehensive policy for addressing the needs of migrants from various parts of the world who cross Mexican territory to reach the southern U.S. border. As a result of this policy, and according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, border encounters between Mexico and the U.S. decreased by 75% from December 2023 to November 2024.
“By the way, half of those arriving do so through legally granted appointments under the U.S. CBP One program. For these reasons, migrant caravans no longer reach the border,” she clarified.
Business Leaders Support President Sheinbaum Against Trump’s Threats
Mexican business leaders expressed their support for President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo’s stance against Donald Trump’s tariff threats.
“Only 17% of investment in the country comes from foreign sources. The remaining 83% comes from national investors. We are 100% with the President. The U.S. needs us,” said a representative of the business community.
During the Mañanera del Pueblo, President Sheinbaum introduced the Regional Economic Development and Reshoring Advisory Council (CADERR), led by Altagracia Gómez. The council members include:
1.-Gina Díez Barroso Azcárraga – President and CEO of Diarq Holding
2.-Myriam Guadalupe de la Vega – President and Director of Almacenes Distribuidores de la Frontera S.A. de C.V.
3.-Blanca Treviño de Vega – President and CEO of Softtek
4.-María Elena Gallego – President and CEO of Grupo Collectron International Management, Inc.
5.-Concepción Miranda – Businesswoman from Aguascalientes and CEO of Miraplastek
6.-Tamara Caballero – First woman CEO of Multiva Bank and the only female CEO of a Mexican bank
7.-Ana María Macías – Expert in risk analysis and hydrocarbons, CEO of MAJA Consulting Group S.A. de C.V.
8.-Rodrigo Herrera Aspra – Founder of Genomma Lab
9.-Antonio del Valle Perochena – Chair of the Board of KALUZ
10.-José Chapur Zahoul – President of The Palace Company
11.-Eduardo Tricio Haro – Chair of Grupo Lala and Grupo Industrial Nuplen
12.-Raúl Gutiérrez Muguerza – Chair of Grupo DEACERO®
13.-Juan Domingo Beckmann – CEO of José Cuervo
14.-Armando Garza Sada – Former Chair of Alfa S.A.B. de C.V.
15.-Altagracia Gómez Sierra – Chair of Promotora Empresarial de Occidente (PEO).