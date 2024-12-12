The winner will be announced on Thursday, December 12.
Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, has been nominated as TIME’s 2024 Person of the Year alongside figures such as Kate Middleton, Kamala Harris, Elon Musk, economist Julia Navalnaya, Benjamin Netanyahu, Jerome Powell, podcaster Joe Rogan, Donald Trump, and Mark Zuckerberg.
TIME magazine has the authority to name the "Person of the Year" due to its prestige as an influential global journalism outlet and because this tradition has become a benchmark in contemporary culture. Since its inception in 1927, the "Person of the Year" selection has turned into a media event highlighting individuals, groups, or even concepts that have had the greatest impact on the world during the year, whether positively or negatively.
TIME is one of the oldest and most respected magazines worldwide. Its legacy in journalism, rooted in in-depth analysis and international coverage, grants it credibility in selecting figures or movements that embody the spirit of an era. The magazine's broad and diverse global audience ensures that its decisions resonate internationally. This gives TIME a unique perspective on who or what had a significant impact on politics, culture, economics, or society.
Since Charles Lindbergh was named the first "Person of the Year" in 1927, TIME has maintained this tradition as an exercise in historical and social analysis. The continuity of this practice has strengthened its legitimacy and prestige.
TIME selects its "Person of the Year" not as an award or moral recognition but as a way to spotlight the person, group, idea, or phenomenon that has most influenced global events. This approach provides TIME with editorial freedom to include controversial figures (such as Adolf Hitler in 1938 or Joseph Stalin in 1939 and 1942) when their impact has been undeniable.
The "Person of the Year" designation allows TIME to frame a summary of the year's most important events, connecting them with the chosen figure or concept. This reinforces its relevance as a chronicler of contemporary history. The selection receives widespread media coverage and sparks public discussion, solidifying TIME's role as a trendsetter and global narrative-shaper.
The selection process involves the participation of the magazine’s editors and, in recent years, includes a public vote to gauge global audience perceptions. However, the final decision remains editorial, based on impact and historical relevance.
The "Person of the Year" not only reflects the year's most significant events but also serves as a mirror of society's values, challenges, and advancements at a given moment. TIME uses this platform to highlight both outstanding achievements and urgent issues demanding attention.
TIME’s ability to name the "Person of the Year" is grounded in its journalistic authority, global influence, well-established tradition, and focus on historical impact. This enables it to identify figures or phenomena that have defined the course of the year in a global context.
Since 1927, TIME has named a person, group, or concept that has had the most significant impact—positively or negatively—on the world in the past 12 months. In 2023, TIME selected pop superstar Taylor Swift as Person of the Year. Previous choices include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the "Spirit of Ukraine" in 2022, tech titan Elon Musk in 2021, Ebola fighters in 2014, and former U.S. President Barack Obama in 2012 and 2008.
We hope President Sheinbaum wins this important recognition.