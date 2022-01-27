2 Cruise Ships Arrive And Bring 7 Thousand 333 Visitors



This Tuesday the Puerto Vallarta maritime terminal reported a double arrival of international cruise ships, which complied with all the sanitary safety measures before Covid-19 so that their passengers could get off the ships. "Today we are very happy with this double arrival, where we connect passengers and crew with the wonders of our beautiful destination, having a port that offers the best tourist services and new and state-of-the-art facilities", informed the Port Administration of this city. Puerto Vallarta is a destination born among the mountains, full of colors, music and unique flavors that captivate all those who visit it. DOUBLE ARRIVAL The cruise ship Majestic Princess docked at Pier 1, arriving at 8:30 a.m. from the port of Los Angeles, California, sailing at 7:00 p.m. bound for the port of Mazatlan, Sinaloa. It arrived with a total of 2,195 passengers and 1,467 crew members on board. The Carnival Panorama cruise ship docked at pier 3, arriving at 07:00 hours from the port of Los Angeles, California, departing at 22:00 hours bound for the port of Mazatlan, Sinaloa. It arrived with a total of 2,201 passengers and 1,470 crew members on board. With these arrivals yesterday, 4,396 passengers and 2,937 crew members visited the region aboard these magnificent cruise ships, for a total of 7,333 visitors.