293 Flights Arrive in Just Five Days

Thousands of national and foreign tourists arrived at the International Airport of this port on board the 293 flights that landed between last Monday and those that arrived on December 31st at the close of this year.

Even though many of them stayed in condominiums and time-share developments, there are numerous visitors who arrived at hotels in Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Nayarit, most of them having occupations of between 30 and 60 percent, due to the effects that the coronavirus pandemic has caused to the tourist activity of this region.

Throughout Wednesday, December 30, 2020, an intense number of tourists was observed in the diverse areas of the Vallarta air terminal where VALLARTA TODAY was present and the arrival of visitors could be observed, covered with mouth guards and always respecting the sanitary measures that the airport has established in its different areas such as Immigration and Customs, as well as the parking and cab areas.

The arrival of numerous flights contributed greatly to the occupation of cab drivers, who could not cope with the immense number of flights, due to the demand for transportation of national and foreign visitors from the main cities on the west coast of the United States, from the states of Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Arizona as well as from the main metropolises in Canada.

This represents an important rebound in the number of tourists who come to Puerto Vallarta on vacation, especially for the New Year's celebration which is already a tradition in this port and attracts thousands of national and foreign tourists, even amidst the pandemic and the necessity to comply with all the sanitary measures established by the government of Jalisco.